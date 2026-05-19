Congress unveils highway bill with wins for truck drivers

Although the highway bill is in its early stages, the legislative package would address several of truck drivers’ priorities.

That includes funding for truck parking, restroom access for truckers and efforts to prevent predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Earlier this week, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unveiled the BUILD America 250 Act, which would invest $580 billion in America’s roads, bridges, transit, rail and highway and motor carrier safety programs over the next five years.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., who is chairman of the T&I committee, said the Building Unrivaled Infrastructure and Long-term Development for America’s 250th Act is the most important surface transportation bill since President Eisenhower built the interstate highway system in the 1950s.

“Like the America 250 celebration this year, this bill is not simply about honoring our past – it’s about moving forward and building upon the legacy of our nation’s infrastructure,” Graves said. “I’m extremely proud of the historic level of investment in America’s bridges – at more than $50 billion, it’s the largest such investment in our history. And the BUILD America 250 Act ensures that electric vehicle owners begin paying their fair share for the use of our roads. The bill also makes smart and targeted reforms to our surface transportation programs, focuses on strengthening our core infrastructure system, drives innovation, bolsters safety, ensures states have the flexibility they need, and cuts red tape to get projects built faster.”

The 1,005-page bill focuses on traditional infrastructure.

It also includes several provisions of interest to truckers.

Truck parking funding

The highway bill essentially includes Rep. Mike Bost’s Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. Specifically, the provision in the highway bill would provide $150 million for truck parking funding for each of the fiscal years 2027 through 2031.

Restroom access

Another longstanding bill incorporated into the BUILD America 250 Act is Rep. Troy Nehls’ Trucker Bathroom Access Act. Essentially, the provision states that if a shipper or receiver facility has a restroom for its employees and customers, truck drivers picking up or delivering at that facility must be granted access to it. The bill does not require businesses to construct new restrooms.

Predatory lease-purchase

No later than two years after enactment of the bill, the Transportation Secretary would be required to issue regulations prohibiting motor carriers from using predatory commercial motor vehicle lease-purchase programs.

This provision follows recommendations issued by the Truck Leasing Task Force in 2024.

Markup hearing

The T&I Committee will have a markup hearing on the highway bill at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 21. The hearing will be broadcast here.

Several amendments are expected to be introduced.

The hearing marks the start of Congress’s efforts to pass a highway bill before the Sept. 30 deadline. LL