Congestion pricing showdown: Trump admin orders ‘orderly cessation’ by March 21, Hochul announces ‘orderly resistance’

Less than one month. That is how long New York has to end the collection of congestion pricing tolls, but the state appears to have no intention to comply – setting up a showdown between Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump.

In a letter to New York transportation officials, the Federal Highway Administration informed the state it must end its congestion pricing program by March 21. However, Hochul and Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Janno Lieber signaled that the state will not turn the cameras off without a court order.

Although the letter was made public on Wednesday, Feb. 26, it was dated Feb. 20, one day after Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a letter to Hochul informing her federal approval of the program had been revoked. On Feb. 19, FHWA stated only that it would contact state transportation officials “to discuss the orderly cessation of toll operations.”

The follow-up letter to transportation officials states only that FHWA’s rescission of approval will go into effect on March 21 to give them time to terminate congestion pricing. FHWA did not provide details on the “orderly cessation of toll operations” other than that it must happen by that date.

New York officials apparently knew about FHWA’s plans to end congestion pricing before the letter was issued. That same day, MTA filed a federal lawsuit challenging FHWA’s decision.

On Wednesday, Hochul and Lieber said they have no plans to comply with FHWA’s March 21 deadline to end congestion pricing.

“We’re not done. We are in court,” Hochul said during Wednesday’s MTA board meeting. “We have said that, you may have asked for – orderly cessation was the phrase that came in the letter to us – orderly cessation. I will propose something in the alternative: orderly resistance, orderly resistance.”

The Trump Administration is once again trying to overrule New Yorkers. They’re about to find out what happens when you piss off 6 million New York commuters. pic.twitter.com/K8M5XK4FQY — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 26, 2025

In a statement, MTA Chief of Policy and External Relations John McCarthy called FHWA’s order “unlawful.” He said the issue will be up to the courts to decide. Lieber was more explicit about the state’s intention, stating that MTA will not be turning the cameras off.

“We’re not turning them off,” Lieber said in a press conference. “We have an approval that is valid and in effect, and we’re not turning them off absent a court order.”

Tensions behind congestion pricing will likely create a standoff between New York and the Trump administration. Secretary Duffy has indicated he is open to negotiations that may keep some form of the program.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

Hochul has met with Trump to state her case to keep the program intact. State officials have touted the success so far, with travel times at the Holland Tunnel, Williamsburg Bridge and Queensboro Bridge down 44%, 31% and 26%, respectively. Lieber said there have been 60,000 fewer cars in the congestion zone each day, a 10% reduction.

According to MTA, congestion pricing brought in nearly $49 million in its first month, putting it on track to raise the projected $500 million in net revenue. Lieber also claimed a 4% increase in pedestrian traffic, a 7% increase in restaurant reservations, a 61% increase in commercial leasing and a $900 million increase in retail sales.

Do New Yorkers support congestion pricing?

Recent polls show conflicting data about how New Yorkers feel about congestion pricing, with one poll indicating favorable attitudes and another suggesting a nearly 50/50 split.

One thing is clear: New Yorkers are warming up to congestion pricing. Last year, before the program began, a Siena College survey found about 60% opposed the program, including majorities across the political spectrum. But a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult showed that 60% of New Yorkers want to keep congestion pricing, including half of Republicans.

However, another poll by Third Avenue Institute suggests New Yorkers are more deeply divided on the issue. That poll found that 46% oppose congestion pricing, while 45% support the tolls. Those living in Manhattan and Brooklyn generally support the program, while residents in every other borough mostly oppose it. There is also a deep political divide, with 49% of Democrats in favor of congestion pricing but 92% of Republicans against it.

Opponents have argued congestion pricing places an undue financial burden on people who live or work in the Central Business District. Surrounding areas, including the state of New Jersey, have claimed the tolling program will increase traffic and vehicle emission in their jurisdiction. There are at least nine federal lawsuits challenging the program. LL