Company’s CLP exemption denied over hazmat concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted several exemptions to motor carriers asking for some leeway regarding their commercial learner’s permit holders who have passed a CDL skills test but haven’t obtained the physical document.

In those exemptions, the companies – including Wilson Logistics, Werner Enterprises, Covenant Logistics, CR England, New Prime, CRST and Steven’s Transport – have been allowed to let these CLP drivers operate without requiring a CDL holder to be in the passenger seat.

A recent similar exemption request was denied, however.

In a notice published on Wednesday, Sept. 30, FMCSA denied an exemption request from Agri-Tech Aviation, saying that the company’s application failed to support that it would achieve an equivalent level of safety.

The request

Agri-Tech Aviation, a company that serves farmers in Iowa with aerial application needs, asked FMCSA to allow its commercial permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test but not yet obtained the physical document to operate without being accompanied by a CDL holder in the passenger seat. The request was published in November 2025.

The company told FMCSA that it operates a fleet of five commercial motor vehicles – two straight trucks that hold 500 gallons of jet fuel and three Ford F550 flatbed trucks with a 30-foot gooseneck capable of carrying up to 900 gallons of jet fuel and 1,350 gallons of crop protection products.

According to the company’s application, it runs only in Iowa, and its drivers operate within a 150-air-mile radius from home base.

Weston Sharp, the company’s vice president, told FMCSA that the exemption would “allow us to have our driver get real driving experience while obtaining a Class A CDL under the supervision of Agri-Tech Aviation.”

Public opposition

FMCSA received 38 comments, with none of them being in support of Agri-Tech’s exemption request.

“This seems to be adding a lot of risk to the general public without any rewards,” Dale Richards wrote. “I would urge the FMCSA to not allow this exemption.”

FMCSA’s denial

The agency said that Agri-Tech’s exemption request raised safety concerns because of multiple “complicating factors,” including the potential for learner’s permit holders to be transporting hazardous materials.

“Although the applicant’s CLP holders for whom the exemption is sought have passed the CDL skills test, 49 CFR 383.93(a)(2) prohibits CLP holders from obtaining an HM endorsement,” FMCSA wrote. “The applicant’s statement that it takes time to get a Class A CDL with a hazmat endorsement and that the exemption would allow its drivers to get real driving experience while obtaining a Class A CDL suggest that the applicant would use its CLP holders to transport material that requires (a hazmat) endorsement if the exemption were granted. The applicant does not address how it would achieve an equivalent level of safety while using drivers to transport placarded hazardous materials without a (hazmat) endorsement.” LL