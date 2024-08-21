Company requests Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse exemption

August 21, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

A trash collection company is asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to exempt its drivers from some of the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements.

In a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Aug. 22, Waste Management Holdings asks FMCSA for an exemption from certain driver qualification requirements and Clearinghouse regulations when its drivers are transferred among two or more Waste Management Holdings carriers with different USDOT numbers.

Specifically, Waste Management Holdings aims to remove the administrative burden of requalifying drivers every time they are reassigned to one of its motor carrier affiliates.

Once the notice is published, the public will have 30 days to comment. To do so, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0200.

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse Rule II

Questions regarding FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse are likely to heat up in the second half of 2024.

Starting Nov. 18, state driver licensing agencies will be required to remove the commercial driving privileges of drivers in a “prohibited” status in the Clearinghouse, which will result in a downgrade of the CDL until the driver completes the return-to-duty process.

The Clearinghouse is a “secure online database that gives employers, FMCSA, state driver licensing agencies and state law enforcement personnel real-time information about commercial driver’s license and commercial learner’s permit holders’ drug and alcohol program violations.”

FMCSA’s first Clearinghouse rule, which began requiring compliance in 2020, required employers to query the Clearinghouse for current and prospective employees’ drug and alcohol violations before permitting them to operate a commercial motor vehicle. Employers are required to query current employees annually.

The second Clearinghouse rule continues the effort to ensure that only qualified drivers are eligible to acquire and retain a CDL.

The second phase of the rule requires state driver licensing agencies to:

  • Query the Clearinghouse before issuing, renewing, upgrading or transferring CDLs and issuing, renewing and upgrading commercial learner’s permits
  • Review a driver’s information when notified by FMCSA of a driver’s Clearinghouse status change

State driver licensing agencies with the legislative authority can voluntarily query the Clearinghouse and downgrade CDLs for prohibited drivers before the Nov. 18 compliance date. LL

Related News

V2X

Federal

U.S. DOT launches framework to deploy vehicle-to-everything technology nationwide

The federal government is getting the ball rolling on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology with a national framework for stakeholders.

By Tyson Fisher | August 20

Tax Fairness for Workers Act

Federal

Tax Fairness for Workers Act increases co-sponsors to 191

Although the Tax Fairness for Workers Act was introduced in the House more than a year ago, the bill continues to gain support.

By Mark Schremmer | August 20

Overregulation

Federal

Bill to stop overregulation gains support

A bill that aims to protect small businesses from overregulation has found some more support. The Prove It Act now has 13 co-sponsors.

By Mark Schremmer | August 19

Advanced Clean Fleets

Federal

Truckers call Advanced Clean Fleets rule ‘misguided’

Forcing “misguided” mandates on the trucking industry is not the best way to reach environmental goals, truckers told the EPA.

By Mark Schremmer | August 15

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.