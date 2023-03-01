Company offers live portal to keep tabs on wheel-end temps

Pressure Systems International introduced a live portal for a sensor that offers real-time wheel end temperature monitoring at the Technology and Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in San Antonio.

The company’s patented standard ThermAlert alerts users to elevated wheel-end temperatures that could cause damage, wheel loss, fire and excess roadside calls if not addressed early. It has been standard on the Pressure Systems International ATIS product since 2017.

ThermAlert now can be connected via P.S.I.’s TireView Live portal or through one of the company’s telematics integration partners, such as Road Ready from Clarience Technologies.

The real-time reporting from Digital ThermAlert aids in identifying the normal wheel-end operating temperature of a user’s equipment and the ability to analyze wheel-end history. It can also help identify equipment or maintenance issues such as a dragging brake or bearing issue that can be scheduled in for service before damage can occur. The alert activation level can be customized by the user depending on equipment and personal preference.

Digital ThermALERT is located to read the temperature inside the spindle end at the wheel bearings and minimizes the effects of external thermal influences. The sensor has a replaceable battery with a conductor wire that is fed through the axle end and attached to a modified PSI spindle plug.

Also introduced during the Pressure Systems International news conference:

ATIS/MTIS Driver Video , a driver video that explains system operation and what to do when the system indicator light illuminates. It’s viewable on mobile via QR code or desktop. A new decal with a QR code can be ordered from P.S.I. for retrofit placement on existing assets. New orders will receive an updated system decal with the QR code.

, a driver video that explains system operation and what to do when the system indicator light illuminates. It’s viewable on mobile via QR code or desktop. A new decal with a QR code can be ordered from P.S.I. for retrofit placement on existing assets. New orders will receive an updated system decal with the QR code. TireView Live Mobile App, which launches April 1, is available for Apple or Android devices. It puts all the features of the TireView LIVE portal in the palm of a hand. It allows the user to drill down by vehicle type, terminal or region. It also offers data analytics platform for thorough tire analysis, and aids pre-trip tire inspections and post-trip analysis. It can sort and share data to inform preventative maintenance decisions and in-transit repairs. Over-the-air updates and sensor pairing are possible using sensor QR codes using mobile device cameras.

Pressure Systems International is a Clarience Technologies company. Pressure Systems International offers in onboard tire management systems for commercial vehicles. Clarience Technologies, founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Mich., serves vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets, and consumers worldwide.

