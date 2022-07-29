Companies prep ahead of possible AB5 rollout

Estimates have the future of approximately 70,000 California truck drivers in limbo with implementation and enforcement of AB5 looming.

The controversial employee classification law AB5 was passed in 2019, but an injunction prevented the law from being enforced on motor carriers until the U.S. Supreme Court passed on hearing the case in late June.

AB5, which codified the ABC Test, makes it more difficult for a worker to be considered an independent contractor. Many in the trucking industry, including the California Trucking Association and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said the law would force the end of the leased owner-operator model in the state.

The ABC Test has three parts:

That the worker is free from the control and direction of the hirer in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact.

That the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.

That the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed.

The B prong of the test appears to make it nearly impossible for a leased-on truck driver to be considered an independent contractor.

Because of the uncertainty of what AB5 would mean for owner-operators, especially those leased to a motor carrier and running under that motor carrier’s authority, different potential solutions are emerging.

J.B. Hunt’s approach

J.B. Hunt is taking a similar approach by discontinuing the use of leased motor carriers. The Lowell, Ark.-based motor carrier’s executives are even optimistic about the potential impact of AB5 going into effect.

In its second-quarter earnings call, Nick Hobbs, J.B. Hunt chief operating officer and president of contract services, explained the company’s preparation and approach to AB5.

“We’ve been watching that basically since 2018. We feel like we’re in a really good spot with that. We don’t expect the law to have an immediate or material effect on our California operations,” he said.

In preparation for the passage and possible implementation of AB5 in California, J.B. Hunt discontinued the use of independent contractors running under J.B. Hunt’s authority “a couple of years ago.”

In California J.B. Hunt provides either J.B. Hunt employees or brokerage to other motor carriers, which could be owner-operators running under their own authority.

Hobbs was also optimistic that J.B. Hunt’s intermodal unit would benefit from the implementation of AB5 because the vast majority of intermodal drivers are employees already.

Landstar’s take

In a second-quarter earnings call this week, Landstar Vice President and Chief Safety and Operations Officer Joe Beacom said it has a few hundred owner-operators, known as business capacity owners, or BCOs. Because of AB5, BCOs may need to move out of state if they want to continue being independent contractors, he said.

“We’ve got about 365 BCOs who are potentially affected. And what we’re doing is just making them aware of the legislation and the fact that the Supreme Court didn’t pick it up and going through the options that they have to continue to either stay with Landstar, which would be to relocate out of California or not all California or originating load, or they can move to their own authority and continue to haul Landstar load,” Beacom said.

Beacom said Jacksonville, Fla.-based Landstar also is looking at the possibility of other states adopting laws similar to AB5, which would reclassify independent contractors as employees.

Two-check system

TransForce announced earlier this week that it has rolled out a new program following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on hearing the AB5 lawsuit. The program is a two-paycheck system, targeting the now questionable business model of an owner-operator running under another motor carrier’s authority.

Truck drivers who own their own equipment can become employees of Gladstone, Mo.-based TransForce. That would mean that payroll, worker’s compensation, taxes, etc., would be handled by TransForce. The driver’s equipment would be leased to a motor carrier and the motor carrier would compensate the equipment owner for the use of that equipment.

What’s next for AB5?

The Supreme Court’s decision kicks the case back to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, which granted the preliminary injunction in 2020.

A hearing is set for Aug. 22.

Groups, such as the California Trucking Association and OOIDA, will continue to pursue all legal options.

All eyes will be on the Aug. 22 district court hearing to see if it will revive the California Trucking Association’s claim that AB5 violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The Commerce Clause protects the right to engage in interstate commerce free of undue burdens and discrimination by state governments.

AB5 creates unnecessary burdens for motor carriers, the California Trucking Association said.

In addition to the courts, the California Trucking Association is lobbying the state legislature to reverse course regarding AB5 in the trucking industry.

In the meantime, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wrote to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking him to delay the law until truckers receive some clarity.

The letter provides Newsom with some of OOIDA’s reasoning for opposing the law and seeks answers to several questions regarding how the law will be enforced.

Until those answers come, OOIDA requested the governor delay enforcement of AB5 in trucking.

“We are asking you to announce a delay in enforcement of AB5 in the trucking industry until the state fully considers how the law will affect small-business truckers and provides remedies to ensure independent contractors are not forced to be reclassified as employees,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote. LL

Editor’s note: Senior Editor Mark Schremmer and Land Line Now News Anchor Scott Thompson contributed to this report.