Companies honor drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving. This year’s celebration will take place the week of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.

With the annual event right around the corner, a number of special promotions and offers to reward and recognize truckers have been announced.

Below are a few of the offers available to drivers.

Love’s Travel Stops

The Oklahoma City-based truck stop chain is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week throughout the month of September.

On Aug. 29, the company announced it would be giving away 23.5 million My Love Rewards points to professional truck drivers during the month. The contest will include both daily and weekly winners, culminating with a 1-million-point winner at the end of the month.

According to Love’s, the combined value of the prizes are worth more than $230,000.

“We look forward to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week each year because it’s one way we say ‘thank you’ to professional truck drivers who are essential to the country’s success,” Jon Archard, Love’s vice president of fleet sales, said in a statement. “This year is special because it’s our biggest points giveaway ever, and we’ve launched a brand focused on keeping drivers and their trucks safe on the road.”

Entering is as simple as the swipe of a card. Each time a driver uses their My Love Rewards card during the month of September, they are entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points. They will also be entered for a chance to win weekly drawings, as well as the grand prize of 1 million rewards points at the end of the month. Loves says they will be selecting thousands of instant winners each day.

The schedule for My Love Rewards Points weekly giveaways:

Sept. 9 one customer will win 250,000 points ($2,500 retail value).

Sept. 16 one customer will win 500,000 points ($5,000 retail value).

Sept. 23 one customer will win 750,000 points ($7,500 retail value).

Sept. 30 one customer will receive a grand prize of 1,000,000 points ($10,000 retail value).

On top of the rewards point giveaway, Love’s will offer additional in-store deals Truck Driver Appreciation Week, including:

Fresh food and drink deals Sept. 12-16.

Free hot sandwich or fresh salad with an oil change Sept. 12-16.

Pilot Flying J

For what Pilot is calling “Extended Driver Appreciation Month,” the Knoxville, Tenn.-based truck stop chain will offer drivers in-store deals from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

“Professional drivers go further every day to deliver more than 70% of the goods this country depends on, and we want to show how much we appreciate all they do,” Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO, said in a statement. “Thank you to our very own Pilot drivers and all the professional drivers out there for trucking through even the toughest times. We are honored to serve you, and we’re going even further this Driver Appreciation Month to celebrate your immense contributions.”

During the two-month celebration, Pilot Co. is thanking professional drivers with free drinks and extra perks in the myRewards Plus app. Some of the offers:

Up to three free drink choices in the myRewards Plus app each week, Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters.

Discounts on various deli food items all September using the myRewards Plus app, including a 50% discount during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 11-17, 2022.

Free Safe and Road Ready Checks in September by Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. With every check completed, drivers are entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three sets of Bridgestone premium steer tires.

Earn up to 500 bonus points in September with new activated in-app challenges.

In October, earn up to 5 points per gallon when fueling after activating PushForPoints in the myRewards Plus app.

Southern Recipe Pork Rinds and St. Christopher Fund

For their annual Truck Driver Appreciation campaign, Southern Recipe has come up with an interesting way to raise awareness and funds for the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund.

On top of a $5,000 donation to the St. Christopher Fund, the snack food company – a subsidiary of Lime, Ohio-based Rudolph Foods – plans to hold an interactive, TikTok-centric campaign. The contest, which runs from Aug. 15 through Sept. 18, will give folks a chance to win cash prizes and pork rinds by lip-syncing along with selected truck drivers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Recipe again this year and support our road warriors,” Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development at the St. Christopher Fund, said in a statement. “Tik Tok has become relevant across all ages, genders and professions. Truck drivers find it a source of entertainment as well as an outlet for self-expression. We think this is a great way to help everyone know just a little more about their daily struggles, plight, and passion for the profession, too.”

Six truckers were selected by Southern Recipe for their lip-syncing abilities. Those drivers were asked to support the St. Christopher Fund’s mission and awareness efforts in the lip sync videos. Consumers were also invited to submit their entries via the social media platform of their choice. In addition to voting for their favorite drivers’ video, participants have the chance to win $1,000 and six months of free pork rinds.

“Literally everything that comes into our plants and everything that leaves our plants are transported by way of America’s truck drivers,” Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Southern Recipe, said in a statement. “We’ve been celebrating these important road heroes for a decade now, and we couldn’t be happier to do so. These men and women literally help fuel our families with food and comfort. To Southern Recipe pork rinds, that’s pretty much as big as it gets.” LL

