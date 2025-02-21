Commercial vehicles the focus of ‘targeted safety initiatives’ in North Texas town

Police in one North Texas town are cracking down on commercial vehicles traveling through the city.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the city of Melissa, Texas, announced the start of an initiative aimed at “the enforcement of commercial vehicle traffic laws to ensure the safety of all drivers and protect city roadways from excessive wear and damage.”

As part of the initiative, the city said officers with the Melissa Police Department would be conducting more frequent inspections of commercial vehicles traveling the city’s roads.

“MPD officers will ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, including vehicle weight limits, mechanical safety requirements and driver service-hour regulations,” city officials said. “These measures are designed to prevent road damage and reduce the risk of accidents caused by improperly maintained or overloaded commercial vehicles.”

The enforcement initiative for commercial vehicles is part of Melissa’s Crime Control and Prevention District, which was voted on and approved by residents in May 2024. The city said the initiative allows the local police department to “expand its enforcement capabilities and implement targeted safety initiatives” to increase safety on the city’s roadways.

“Commercial vehicles that exceed weight limits or operate with unsafe equipment pose a significant risk to public safety,” Police Chief Erik Stokes said in a statement. “With the establishment of the Crime Control and Prevention District, we now have additional resources to step up enforcement efforts and ensure our roads remain safe for all drivers.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety oversees commercial vehicle enforcement statewide. Through the new initiative, officers with the MPD, in partnership with department guidelines, “will increase routine inspections of semitrucks, rock haulers and other commercial transport vehicles to verify compliance with safety and registration laws.”

On top of the additional inspections, officers also will monitor hours-of-service regulations in an effort to be proactive against “fatigue-related accidents,” something the city said is “a growing concern” in the trucking industry.

“Overworked and drowsy drivers present a hazard on the roads, and enforcement efforts aim to mitigate these risks through proactive intervention,” officials said.

According to the Melissa Police Department’s website, the newly established Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit will initially be comprised of one officer, with a second officer expected to be added “as staffing allows.” LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media.