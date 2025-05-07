Commercial vehicle traffic eliminated at U.S.-Mexico border crossing

Officials in Texas are moving forward with plans to eliminate commercial vehicle traffic at the Bridge of the Americas Land Port on Entry in El Paso.

On Friday, May 2, the U.S. General Services Administration released its final environmental impact statement for a “modernization project” of the U.S.-Mexico border crossing. In its statement, the group announced its intention to proceed with Alternative 4 – a proposal that includes the “elimination of all commercial cargo operations” for both northbound and southbound sides of the bridge.

“GSA is excited to take this pivotal step toward providing El Paso with a modernized port of entry while balancing federal government requirements, community objectives, environmental policies and available taxpayer funding,” Jared Bradley, acting regional commissioner of public buildings service for GSA’s Greater Southwest Region, said in a statement.

In September 2024, the agency released its initial environmental impact statement for the project, examining potential effects of three suggested alternatives chosen from a larger list. At that time, the agency noted Alternative 4 as the “preferred alternative” and opened up a 45-day public comment period to receive feedback on the proposals.

In its record of decision, the agency said the reasons for selecting Alternative 4 and ending commercial vehicle traffic at the bridge included:

Supporting the mission of the federal inspection agencies at this port

Improving operational efficiency, effectiveness, security and safety for both federal personnel and cross-border travelers

Balancing potential impacts on the city of El Paso, El Paso County and the surrounding communities with those on other land ports of entry that can accommodate commercial cargo traffic

Responding to comments from the public, elected officials and other interested parties

Also among the reasons for its decision, the agency cited noise and air quality impacts to nearby residents, saying if one of the other alternatives were chosen, the “existing conditions would likely degrade further over time.”

The proposed modernization plan at this port of entry moves ahead despite opposition from officials in Mexico who said the halt on commercial vehicle traffic could increase their operating costs and lead to longer wait times at border crossings.

The agency said construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2027, with “substantial completion” of the project expected in summer 2030.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows commercial vehicle traffic at the Bridge of the Americas has declined in recent years. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said the state’s other border crossings can handle the influx in traffic caused by the closure.

“We would not have supported the removal of commercial traffic – not from my perspective – if the other ports of entry in the region could not absorb commercial traffic that will no longer go through the Bridge of the Americas,” she said.

Other nearby border crossings include the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge in El Paso, the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, and Santa Teresa, N.M., roughly 18 miles across the state line. LL