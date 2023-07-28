Commercial processing returning at Texas port of entry in August

July 28, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The temporary suspension of commercial processing at the Marcelino Serna port of entry near El Paso, Texas will come to an end on Aug. 7.

Trade operations at the Tornillo, Texas port were initially suspended in May 2017 due to limited traffic, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Industry stakeholders as well as officials from Mexico requested cargo processing operations resume at the port, following the completion of a new highway in June that bypasses traffic in the Juarez, Mexico area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved that request.

“This state-of-the-art port was built with the future in mind and can be expanded to meet the demand of the trade community,” Ray Provencio, acting CBP Director of Field Operations, said in a statement. “CBP stands ready to meet the growing needs of international trade in our region while also maintaining our vital homeland security mission.”

Upon resumption of commercial traffic processing, the facility will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s anticipated that as many as 300 trucks per week will use the port, said a news release.

In 2022, five commercial cargo lots within the El Paso field office area processed 1,026,800 commercial shipments, including 654,213 trucks at the Ysleta crossing and 183,743 at the Bridge of Americas cargo lot.

The Marcelino Serna port of entry is on 117 acres, making it the largest land border port of entry in the nation. LL

More Land Line coverage of Texas news.

Related News

Trucker Bathroom Access Act

Texas

Podcast: Tired of being told to hold it?

Tired of being told to hold it? U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, co-sponsor of the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, explains how her bipartisan bill would help.

By Scott Thompson | July 14

vehicle choice

News

Bill to preserve vehicle choice advances at House committee

A House committee advanced a bill that would restrict the EPA from issuing waivers that would restrict the sale of new motor vehicles.

By Mark Schremmer | July 28

trucker

News

Trucker helps famous father and his band ‘Roll On’

Trucker Josh Gentry recently set out on a haul that most can only dream of. Find out what – and who – he’s hauling and why he says the opportunity has been “surreal.”

By Ryan Witkowski | July 28

ports of entry

News

Permanent changes to operating hours coming for 6 U.S. ports of entry

Permanent changes in operating hours are coming to six ports of entry along the U.S. northern border. Find out which locations will be impacted.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 28