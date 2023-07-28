Commercial processing returning at Texas port of entry in August

The temporary suspension of commercial processing at the Marcelino Serna port of entry near El Paso, Texas will come to an end on Aug. 7.

Trade operations at the Tornillo, Texas port were initially suspended in May 2017 due to limited traffic, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Industry stakeholders as well as officials from Mexico requested cargo processing operations resume at the port, following the completion of a new highway in June that bypasses traffic in the Juarez, Mexico area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved that request.

“This state-of-the-art port was built with the future in mind and can be expanded to meet the demand of the trade community,” Ray Provencio, acting CBP Director of Field Operations, said in a statement. “CBP stands ready to meet the growing needs of international trade in our region while also maintaining our vital homeland security mission.”

Upon resumption of commercial traffic processing, the facility will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s anticipated that as many as 300 trucks per week will use the port, said a news release.

In 2022, five commercial cargo lots within the El Paso field office area processed 1,026,800 commercial shipments, including 654,213 trucks at the Ysleta crossing and 183,743 at the Bridge of Americas cargo lot.

The Marcelino Serna port of entry is on 117 acres, making it the largest land border port of entry in the nation. LL

More Land Line coverage of Texas news.