Comments on tolling I-5, I-205 in Portland due Jan. 6

There is talk of charging tolls on portions of I-5 and I-205 in Portland, Ore.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking comments on the project, and time is starting to get short to weigh in. The deadline for comments is Jan. 6.

The state is considering plans to toll all lanes of I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metropolitan area.

Areas being studied on I-5 between the Columbia River and the Boone Bridge in Wilsonville and on I-205 from the Columbia River to where I-205 intersects with I-5 in Tualatin.

A variable rate system is planned, which will vary rates based on time of day and location. Drivers would be charged higher rates at congested locations during morning and afternoon rush hours and lower tolls at less congested locations during other times of day.

There will be no booths. Instead, tolls will be collected using an all-electronic collection system. ODOT will provide a discount or credit for people with low incomes. Some discounts or credits for select vehicle types or users also may be available. The Oregon Transportation Commission will set rates.

ODOT cites benefits of variable rate tolls

Congestion pricing using variable rate tolls will provide more predictable travel times by charging a higher price during peak traffic periods and congested locations, ODOT claims.



The toll fees are expected to increase safety, shrink traffic jams, improve the flow of freight, raise revenue to maintain and improve the transportation system and help reduce carbon emissions.

ODOT is inviting the public to submit comments on the project through Jan. 6.

