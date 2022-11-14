Comment period for electronic IDs ends Nov. 22

November 14, 2022

Mark Schremmer

Citing privacy concerns and questioning the motivation, hundreds of truckers are speaking out against FMCSA’s proposal to require electronic IDs on interstate commercial motor vehicles.

In September, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration floated the idea through an advance notice of proposed rulemaking. FMCSA says it’s considering the requirement to improve the efficiency of the roadside inspection program, enabling enforcement agencies to focus on high-risk carriers and drivers.

The agency gave the public through Nov. 22 to comment, and more than 1,500 individuals and organizations have already done so.

“I don’t agree with (the proposed) regulation, because it would give us commercial drivers less privacy and, most likely, it’s unconstitutional,” Edgar Zambrano wrote. “With the ELD in place, it’s already an invasion of privacy. With this proposed regulation, it would leave us without any privacy. I, personally, as a commercial driver, disagree with this proposal.”

Others call the proposed requirement unnecessary and burdensome.

“I think that this is a no-go,” Greg Evans wrote. “The ELD already tracks everything that DOT needs to know. They can have you send in your last seven days of logs whenever you’re pulled for an inspection within seconds of requesting them. What’s really the end game here?”

Frank Schultz wrote, “This is more oversight and regulations to an already overburdened industry. This doesn’t promote safety. (It’s) another expense for this industry to help agencies gain more profits off the backs of trucks. There’s already scanners that read the MC DOT numbers and plates, as well as monitor tires. This is just an added expense to drivers and taxpayers.”

OOIDA’s take on electronic IDs for trucks

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposes the requirement and says that the proposal raises “red flags.”

“The agency asserts these changes would allow law enforcement to target high-risk carriers, but we are skeptical of these claims and have a host of concerns about how this proposal would negatively affect truckers and highway safety,” OOIDA wrote. “This proposal sends up red flags about privacy, information security, enforcement fairness, cost to truckers and more.”

How to comment

OOIDA encourages its members to go to the Fighting for Truckers website and submit comments to the agency.

Commenters are asked to provide feedback on functionality, populations affected, cost/benefits, and other areas of using electronic IDs. A full list of questions from FMCSA can be found in the notice.

To comment on the notice, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Document No. FMCSA-2022-0062. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

