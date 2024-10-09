Colorado transportation panel releases improvement plans

Work is underway at the Colorado statehouse to address transportation funding needs.

The Transportation Legislation Review Committee voted to advance bills that would impose additional vehicle registration fees and improve transit systems.

The panel is an interim group that meets to discuss issues that could merit consideration during an upcoming regular session.

“For years, lawmakers, local governments and transportation advocates have been working to expand transportation options that decrease our reliance on cars,” Sen. Faith Winter, D-Broomfield, said in prepared remarks. “This year’s slate of bills … will help support transformative transit projects that will make travel throughout Colorado faster, safer and more efficient.”

Vehicle fees

Another transportation bill would permit local governments to collect registration fees on light trucks and passenger vehicles. Light trucks are defined as having two axles, at least four wheels and being a pickup, SUV, van or a minivan.

Vehicle fees would be based on classification and weight. Passenger vehicles and light trucks weighing less than 3,500 pounds would not be charged a fee.

Passenger vehicles weighing more than 9,500 pounds would pay $34.90. Light trucks in the same weight classification would pay $52.

Revenue would be used to fund “safety countermeasures” for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.

Countermeasures would include adding street medians, rumble strips and stripes, traffic circles, bike lanes and speed and red-light cameras.

Transportation services

One bill would require the Colorado Department of Transportation to create and implement plans to expand transportation services in the state.

The agency would be responsible for presenting a statewide “mode choice assessment” to the interim group, the Transportation Commission and the Colorado Energy Office with recommendations for achieving expanded services.

“Strategies to decrease road accidents, like protected bike lanes, have proven to work and make our roads safer for vulnerable road users,” stated Rep. Steph Vigil, D-Colorado Springs.

Our transportation committee passed bills that will:

✅ Improve CO’s air quality

✅ Make our transit systems more accessible

✅ Help communities create long-term transit goals Learn more 👇https://t.co/rHQmJxtXNE — COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) September 26, 2024

Railroad safety

One more transportation bill is intended to improve transparency in railroad safety.

It would repeal a requirement to keep investigative reports of railroads confidential. The Public Utilities Commission would still be able to make certain ongoing investigations and security information confidential.

“Under our new bill, more details in investigative reports would be available to the public to help us better identify areas of improvement,” said Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora.

The bills can be considered during the regular session that begins in January 2025. LL

