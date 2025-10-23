Colorado reminds truckers about ‘Must Carry Law’

Over 1,300 truckers in Colorado received tickets last winter for something that could have been easily avoided.

In September 2024, the state’s new “Must Carry Law” went into effect – requiring all commercial motor vehicles to carry approved traction devices from Sept. 1 through May 31 on portions of Interstate 70 west, state Highway 9 and stretches of five U.S. highways.

Signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in May 2024, the revised law requires commercial vehicles weighing at least 16,000 pounds to carry chains on the following highways:

I-70 west of milepost 259 (Morrison)

State Highway 9 from milepost 63 to milepost 97 (Frisco to Fairplay)

S. 40 west of milepost 256 (Empire)

S. 50 west of milepost 225 (Salida)

S. 160 west of milepost 304 (Walsenburg)

S. 285 west of milepost 250 (Morrison)

S. 550 from milepost 0 to milepost 130

Not carrying chains during this time can result in fines of up to $500, with truckers fined $1,000 plus surcharges for blocking the roadway. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, over 1,300 Must Carry Law citations were handed out during the 2024-2025 chain season.

“For commercial drivers, winter in Colorado requires extra preparation and resilience,” CDOT’s Freight Mobility and Safety Branch Manager, Craig Hurst, said in a statement. “The Must Carry Law is about ensuring drivers have the tools they need to safely navigate our roads and mountain passes, all while protecting other roadway users.”

Another revision in the new law established speed limit enforcement zones in areas of Glenwood Canyon, including stretches of I-70 eastbound between milepost 116 and milepost 131, and westbound between milepost 118.5 and milepost 131. Fines for truckers speeding in those zones are doubled.

In addition, the revised law restricts trucks from far-left lane travel on Floyd Hill, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass from Sept. 1 through May 31.

A complete list of chain laws in all 50 states, as well as Canadian provinces and territories, can be found here. LL