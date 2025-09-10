Colorado prepares for winter along I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping a new electronic closure system along Interstate 70 will help reduce response times during winter weather emergencies.

The newly installed system – located on I-70 through Vail Pass – will allow the Colorado DOT to close the interstate with the push of a button. The signs can be activated simultaneously from the department’s operations center.

Officials said the system will quickly get information to drivers through variable message signs and lane-use signs that display red Xs to alert motorists of closures.

CDOT Resident Engineer John Kronholm said that, in the past, a closure would require department employees or Colorado State Patrol to physically drive to the areas of the interstate that needed to be closed.

“Now, with this remote closure system, it will tell people that the highway is closed and we’ll be able to fill that gap in time in between when we really want the interstate closed and when we can get someone there to physically staff it,” Kronholm told 9News.

Kronholm said the new alert system will save the department roughly 30 to 45 minutes when inclement weather hits. That time saved means that crews will have access to clear the road and reopen the interstate more quickly than in the past.

Ignoring the signs will lead to consequences. Officials said that drivers who disregard the warning signals and proceed through closures will be ticketed.

CDOT said the new system will be operational this winter season.

With that season approaching, check out Land Line’s guide to chain laws across North America to be prepared for when winter weather hits.

An updated version of the guide will be in the October edition of Land Line Magazine. LL