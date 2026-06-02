Colorado makes moves toward online permits

The days of grabbing a few different permits in person when heading into Colorado are ending. Previously, commercial motor vehicle operators and businesses in Colorado could obtain four types of permits at state ports of entry.

Not anymore.

As of Monday, June 1, the permits listed below are only available for purchase online.

72-hour laden weight

Any vehicle that weighs over 16,000 pounds when empty must be registered in Colorado or apportioned for Colorado through the International Registration Plan. Instead of registering in Colorado, commercial motor vehicles can apply for a 72-hour laden-weight permit up to the legal maximum of 80,000 pounds. Drivers will need to know their loaded weight to apply.

Special fuel tax

Commercial motor vehicles with three or more axles or weighing over 26,000 pounds when loaded are required to pay a special fuel tax. In lieu of purchasing fuel in Colorado, drivers can apply for a special fuel tax permit. Entry point into the state, destination and total miles to be traveled in Colorado are required with the application.

60-day harvest

Vehicles not apportioned in Colorado, but entering for custom harvesting, can apply for a 60-day harvest permit. This allows harvesting operations for up to 60 days at a much lower rate than the 72-hour laden-weight permit. Only two permits per vehicle are allowed in a 12-month period.

Temporary household goods mover

Those not based in Colorado but moving household goods for a customer in the state may be required to obtain a household goods mover permit from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Vehicles moving between locations within Colorado are encouraged to apply.

The Colorado State Patrol Port of Entry is launching four permits on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s COOPR online permitting system. You will be able to order the 72-Hour Laden Weight Permit, Special Fuel Tax Permit, 60-Day Harvest Permit, and the Household Goods… pic.twitter.com/K5s4ZH4S0X — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 1, 2026

To obtain the required permits, visit coopr.codot.gov.

Drivers will need a CDOT account to purchase a permit. Setting up an account requires business details such as the USDOT number.

Any permits ordered on weekends are subject to a 24-48-hour processing delay, CDOT said. LL

More Land Line news coverage of Colorado news.