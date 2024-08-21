Colorado locales to vote on transportation sales taxes

Fall ballots in two Colorado locales will include questions about whether to extend sales taxes to aid transportation work.

Colorado Springs

The fall ballot in Colorado Springs will include a question regarding a tax benefitting road and bridge work.

Since 2016, the state’s second-largest city has collected a roughly 0.6% sales tax to cover costs to improve nearly 1,700 lane miles. Voters extended the tax collection in 2019 with a six-year sunset date of Dec. 31, 2025.

Issue 2C on the Nov. 5 ballot will ask voters whether to extend collection of the 0.57% sales tax for another 10 years.

The additional revenue is estimated to amount to $50 million annually. The tax money would pay to improve nearly 900 lane miles in the city.

Supporters have said the tax renewal would continue investment in city roads and ensure safer, smoother travel while supporting long-term economic growth.

Opponents have contended that city officials can do a better job of prioritizing road and bridge work without needing to renew a sales tax.

@COSCityCouncil has voted to refer a renewal of the 2C Road Improvement Program to the November ballot. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5jU69UJXGW — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) August 13, 2024

Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs ballot will include a question asking voters whether to continue and double a sales tax to fund citywide infrastructure.

In 2006, voters in the mountain resort city along Interstate 70 west of Denver approved a half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure work that includes road maintenance and reconstruction. The estimated $3.8 million the sales tax raises annually cannot be diverted for other purposes.

The funding source, however, has a December 2026 sunset date.

As a result, city officials approved adding a question to the Nov. 5 ballot that would extend the tax collection for 20 years. Additionally, the tax would be increased to a full 1 cent.

Advocates have said the tax is an excellent source for infrastructure funding, because a large portion of money comes from tourists visiting the city.

Officials have reported that the total citywide infrastructure repair cost through 2044 is projected to be $200 million. A 1% tax is estimated to raise $7.6 million annually for 20 years, totaling more than $150 million. LL

More Land Line coverage of Colorado news is available.