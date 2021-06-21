Colorado governor signs $5.4 billion transportation funding bill

A new $5.4 billion transportation funding law in Colorado uses a mix of new and existing revenue sources.

Colorado now relies largely on the 22-cent per gallon gas tax and 20.5-cent diesel rate to fund transportation work.

Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law a bill described to “future-proof” the state’s transportation funding system. Specifically, SB260 creates a new set of road-user fees to benefit highways, transit, and electric vehicle infrastructure. The bill passed through the Legislature largely along party lines.

The state highway fund will receive more than one-third of the new revenue ($2 billion). Local governments will collect nearly 20%, or about $950 million. Approximately $900 million will be used for purposes that include electric vehicles and transit.

Today we took a major step forward to finally fix our damn roads! 📹 Watch today’s bill signing: https://t.co/EfKtwqKatE pic.twitter.com/CxFJDkMtKX — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 18, 2021

Existing revenue

Existing sources of state revenue will account for another $1.6 billion in transportation funding. The boost from existing revenue includes $507 million in one-time funding from the state’s General Fund.

The State highway fund will receive $355.2 million. Another $24 million will go to local governments. The remaining $127.8 million will be directed for multimodal uses.

In return, SB260 repeals a $50 million annual transfer from the general fund to the state highway fund. The transfers are slated to begin next year and wrap up in fiscal year 2039-40.

New revenue coming

Starting in July 2022, newly created fees will be collected from electric vehicle registrations, fuel taxes, retail deliveries, passenger ride services, and short-term vehicle rentals.

New fees and existing fees will also be indexed to inflation or to the national highway construction costs index.

Increased road use fees assessed on gas and diesel purchases will start at 2 cents per gallon and reach 8 cents per gallon by 2028. An additional fee applied solely to diesel sales initially will be set at 2 cents per gallon and increase to 8 cents per gallon over six years.

The per-gallon fee on gasoline and diesel will be used to pay for road use, and on diesel only for vehicles’ “impacts on bridges and tunnels.”

Once the fees are fully implemented, they will be indexed to highway construction costs.

More money from electric vehicles

Also included in SB260 is a requirement for the $50 existing registration fee charged per electric vehicle to be adjusted annually for inflation.

An additional road use equalization registration fee will be collected on electric vehicles. The fees will be phased in through fiscal year 2031-32 and then adjusted annually using the national highway construction costs index.

Other fees

Fees will also be collected on residential delivery and transportation services.

Specifically, fees totaling 27 cents per delivery will be imposed on retail deliveries subject to the state sales tax from companies such as FedEx, Amazon, GrubHub, and Instacart. Certain items, including groceries, are excluded from the state sales tax.

SB260 imposes per-ride fees on passenger rides provided by transportation network companies, such as Uber or Lyft, that use a digital network to connect riders and drivers for the purpose of transportation. The full fee is 30 cents per ride, although if the ride is shared or taken in an electric vehicle, the fee is discounted to 15 cents per ride.

Gov. Jared Polis said at a transportation funding bill signing ceremony there was “no question” across the state that a comprehensive solution was needed.

“I’m proud to say in Colorado our elected officials on both sides of the aisle, our business community, our environmental community, local leaders, have risen to the occasion and we have passed a bill that I will now sign that will finally fix the damn roads here in Colorado,” Polis said.

Critics voice concerns over transportation funding plan

Statehouse Republicans said the main focus of the funding plan is on “green energy products” and not roads and bridges.

They add that while transportation funding is needed, SB260 is intended to avoid a taxpayer protection that requires significant fee increases to be approved by voters.

Attention to freight mobility

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be required to create the Freight Mobility and Safety Branch to implement projects and programs designed to enhance freight mobility and safety within the state.

The new branch will be required to submit a long-term strategic plan to the Transportation Commission by January 2022.

Additionally, CDOT will be required to conduct a road use charge feasibility study and an autonomous vehicles study. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Colorado.