Colorado DOT report highlights driver behavior

Colorado drivers are engaging in fewer unsafe driving behaviors, according to a recent statewide survey.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s 2025 driver behavior report showed unsafe driving behaviors dropped for the second consecutive year.

Nearly 1,700 Colorado residents from 61 counties participated in the random-sample survey seeking responses on seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and more.

“This report gives us a clear picture of where progress has been made and where challenges remain,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “The Traffic Safety Summit provides an opportunity to turn data into action and brings together a wide range of partners to shape effective, collaborative strategies for saving lives on Colorado’s roads.”

Notable survey responses

Among respondents, 90% said they always wear a seat belt while driving, and 91% said they were aware of the state’s hands-free law prohibiting the use of mobile devices.

Other laws most drivers reported being aware of include space to pass bicyclists (87%), motorcycle lane filtering (78%) and breath/blood samples upon DUI arrest (77%).

Drivers largely agreed on impaired driving, including the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or prescription medications.

Over one-third of drivers surveyed admitted to speeding on highways.

Data from the survey indicates male drivers as well as individuals between 25 and 44 years old are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors.

#CDOT #News: CDOT releases report on driver behavior ahead of tomorrow’s Traffic Safety Summit. Report shows success of new Hands-Free law but alarming trends on impairment and speeding.

📰https://t.co/DT5fcaRWJ5#SafetySummit — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 5, 2025

“This research provides valuable insights into the behaviors of Colorado drivers,” said Darrell Lingk, safety director for CDOT’s Office of Transportation. “The results reveal areas of progress, ongoing issues and opportunities for education. These findings will help CDOT continue to develop targeted efforts that address risky behaviors and improve the overall safety of our roads.”

CDOT maintains an online guide called the Mountain Rules for truck drivers traveling through mountainous areas of the state.

Survey responses were received through the mail and online to ensure a representative sample of Colorado drivers, CDOT said.

Preliminary data for 2025 shows a decrease in traffic fatalities compared to the same period from the previous year, state transportation officials said.

The full Colorado DOT driver behavior report is available online. LL

More Land Line coverage of Colorado news.