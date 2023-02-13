Coalition makes push to increase weight limits for vehicle transporters

A coalition of automobile carriers and dealers is asking lawmakers to increase gross vehicle weight limits for vehicle transporters.

The Coalition for Electric Vehicle Transportation – which includes the American Trucking Associations’ Automobile Carriers Conference, the Auto Haulers Association of America, the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association and several major car dealers – says the increase is necessary because electric vehicles are heavier than gas-powered cars.

On Feb. 7, the coalition wrote a letter to Senate and House transportation leaders asking for an increase to the weight limits.

“The solution is targeted legislation that would increase gross vehicle weight limits for stinger-steered automobile transporters by 10%, which is 8,000 pounds, while capping single and tandem axle groups at a 10% increase,” the coalition wrote. “This would allow automobile carriers to regain lost load capacity and reduce annual truck traffic by an estimated 16 million miles, eliminate the consumption of 3.2 million gallons of diesel fuel and prevent 32 metric tons of diesel emissions. This would also ease the truck driver shortage, a figure that sits at 78,000 but is expected to balloon to more than 160,000 by 2031.”

OOIDA opposes

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposes the effort, saying it is another attempt to ignore the truck drivers, who are typically paid by the mile.

“Here is another example of trying to increase weights so big business can get more product moved without having to pay for it,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said.

OOIDA, which contends there is not a driver shortage but a driver retention problem because of low pay and poor working conditions, also took exception to the coalition’s attempt at calling the weight increase a solution to motor carriers’ inability to keep drivers in the seat.

“Once again ATA is touting how this helps the so-called driver shortage, while trying to get legislation passed that would actually make a driver’s job harder,” Pugh said. “That does not seem like a great way to retain drivers.

“Truckers have said over and over that they have no interest in hauling more weight than what is legally allowed by law now. These drivers will not be paid more. In fact, they will probably make less because it will take them longer to complete the haul as the weight increase will cause them to drive slower and require much longer stopping distances.”

Last year, OOIDA and the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks said that proposals to allow heavier and longer trucks would only aggravate the retention problem in the trucking industry.

Pugh also said a weight increase would lead to many other safety, infrastructure and environmental issues.

