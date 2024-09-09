Coalition asks House committee to protect small businesses from overregulation

A coalition that includes the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is showing support for measures aimed at protecting small businesses from overregulation.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the coalition sent a letter to leaders of the House Committee on Small Business to advocate for the Prove It Act. The letter was sent in advance of a committee markup hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“Small businesses are concerned with the unprecedented pace of regulations coming from Washington,” the coalition wrote. “Over the last three-and-a-half years, more than $1.6 trillion in new regulatory costs and almost 300 million new paperwork hours have been imposed on the private sector. These new burdens fall disproportionately on small businesses that do not have lawyers and compliance officers to navigate complex regulatory issues.”

The Prove It Act, or HR7198, would require federal agencies to analyze the impact of their regulatory action on small businesses.

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., introduced the Prove It Act in February.

“I’m a farmer and a small-business owner,” Finstad told Land Line Now earlier this year. “I’ve seen firsthand and heard numerous stories of the negative effects of government overreach when it comes to overly protected regulations and the rulemaking process.”

The bipartisan standalone bill now has 15 co-sponsors.

In the letter, the coalition asked the committee to advance legislation that would strengthen the Regulatory Flexibility Act.

“On behalf of millions of small businesses, thank you for your attention to the disproportionate impact of regulations on small entities,” the coalition wrote. “We appreciate the committee’s focus on ensuring the intent of the Regulatory Flexibility Act is fulfilled through legislation like the Prove It Act. We urge Congress to take swift action to reduce red tape for small businesses.”

Although the Prove It Act isn’t exclusively for truckers, 96% of trucking is made up of small-business carriers.

In addition to OOIDA, the coalition consists of dozens of organizations including the American Bankers Association, National Asphalt Pavement Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers. LL