Clock control: FMCSA closer to HOS pilot programs

For all the truckers who want more flexibility built into the hours-of-service regulations, there’s a little more time to weigh in on two proposed pilot programs.

Back in September, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a pair of notices about pilot programs that will allow truckers to pause their clocks and allow additional split sleeper berth options, respectively. FMCSA plans to start the programs early next year.

The agency is accepting comments on both notices through Nov. 17.

Split-duty period

Under this pilot program, truck drivers will have the opportunity to pause their clock for up to three hours.

“During the proposed pilot program, known as the ‘Split Duty Period Pilot Program,’ participating commercial motor vehicle drivers would have the option to extend their 14-hour driving window by taking one off-duty, sleeper berth or on-duty/not-driving period (taken at the location of a pick-up or delivery of cargo), including what is sometimes called ‘detention time,’ of no less than 30 minutes and no more than three hours,” the agency wrote in the notice.

Pausing the clock will allow drivers to get rest when they need it and to avoid driving in unsafe conditions, OOIDA said. The key is making sure that truck drivers are the ones who are in control of the provision. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress earlier this year that passing the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would help prevent shippers and receivers from trying to take advantage of a driver’s split-duty period.

Participation in the pilot program will be limited to 256 truck drivers.

FMCSA noted that the pilot program will not affect current limits for on-duty or driving hours.

Any on-duty/not-driving time (taken at the location of a cargo delivery or pick up) used to extend the driver’s 14-hour window from this provision would continue to count against the 60/70-hour on-duty time limits in a seven- or eight-day period, respectively. Drivers would also be required to have 10 consecutive hours off duty or in the sleeper berth at the end of their shift and continue to be limited under the 60/70-hour rule.

As of Nov. 13, FMCSA had received 46 comments on the split-duty pilot program. Truck drivers were generally supportive.

“I applaud the FMCSA in looking at more flexibility in HOS rules,” David Snader wrote. “I am a single-truck owner-operator hauling LTL food products, primarily operating in the Northeast. The option to pause the 14-hour clock for up to three hours would help me in meeting my delivery requirements. This would also be helpful in not burning time sitting in traffic problems that are always in the Northeast at rush-hour times.”

To comment on the split-duty program, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2025-0194-0001.

Sleeper berth

The sleeper berth pilot program will allow participating drivers to split their 10-hour off-duty period into more flexible combinations, including 6/4 and 5/5 splits.

Current regulations require drivers to have one rest period of at least seven consecutive hours for those who elect to split their time in the sleeper berth.

“Participating drivers … instead would be required to take one rest period of at least five consecutive hours in the sleeper berth,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “This change would result in drivers having the option to select alternative split formats for sleeper berth time, including 5/5 and 6/4 splits.”

Like the split-duty program, it will be limited to 256 drivers.

“I think 6/4 and 5/5 sleeper splits would be a great option for added flexibility,” Kristin Wilson wrote. “I, for one, would be a lot less stressed out to have these options available, particularly when there are last-minute scheduling changes, which happens often in the logistics industry. There are other times it’s difficult to force myself to sleep a whole consecutive seven or eight hours in a row, and the option to split up when I’m actually starting to feel fatigued or tired would be a much safer and welcome change for the better.”

To comment on the split-sleeper program, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2025-0193-0001.

Once the comment period is over, truck drivers will be allowed to sign up to participate in the pilot programs. OOIDA is encouraging its members to sign up for them.

Both pilot programs will be conducted over four-month periods. At the conclusion of each one, FMCSA will report findings to Congress. Depending on the results of the programs, they could lead to changes in the hours-of-service regulations. LL