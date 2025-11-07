Clearing the air at the Broker Carrier Summit

The Broker Carrier Summit in Orlando, Fla., seeks to promote communication between brokers and carriers, organizers said.

OOIDA has been advocating for greater transparency among brokers for some time.

The Association has pushed for changes to the National Consumer Complaint Database, petitioned the U.S. Department of Transportation and supported truckers’ efforts to have their voices heard.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was among the presenters at the Broker Carrier Summit in late October.

Pugh detailed current issues from the Association’s perspective.

“It was very constructive and a lot came out of the networking opportunities,” Pugh told Trucking with OOIDA. “We’re pushing it (broker transparency) for a reason. Our members want and need it. There is a lot of misinformation out there about why or what we do. People who aren’t doing the right thing are really trying to switch the narrative.”

The correlation to rates is a common misconception, Pugh said.

“I know rates get talked about a lot, but it has nothing to do with rates,” Pugh said. “This is more focused on after the load is delivered. We have problems and issues when there’s a claim on a certain load that’s had a clean bill of lading. Then all of a sudden, these fees show up that the driver was never told anything about. When we ask for proof, we’re always told, ‘we don’t have to show you because you waived your right to 371.3.’”

Pugh added, this was the first time many at this event heard of such a scenario, including summit founder, Dan Lindsey.

“The way you described it, wanting to know about claims and fees, I think there’s a 100% legitimate case for transparency in those instances,” Lindsey said. “If there’s something that affects the productivity and profitability of those in the industry, we want to talk about it. We want to be part of the solution to fixing the problem.”

Full circle moment for the @BCS_Network. I got to sit down with Lewie Pugh, Executive Vice President at @OOIDA. A broker and a driver – coming together, repairing rifts, and building trust… pic.twitter.com/N7hTgXpcZN — Daniel Lindsey (@danlindseyjr) October 28, 2025

Broker or carrier, chances are you’ll be doing business with one another.

“If you’re a trucking company, you’re probably going to have to use brokers at some time,” Pugh said. “We have to use brokers; they’re a necessity. On the broker side, you need trucks. We need to stop being adversaries and find a way to get along. I know there are a lot of good trucking companies and a lot of good brokers. It’s a matter of getting the good ones together.”

With a topic like broker transparency, there are sure to be spirited discussions. But, for the most part, the response to this event has been positive, according to Lindsey.

“The feedback we’ve been getting is that the industry has needed this for such a long time,” Lindsey said. “Coming together to solve problems and not point fingers is encouraging. ” LL

