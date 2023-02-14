Clean fuel to be focus of Senate hearing

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will discuss the topic of clean fuel for the transportation industry during a hearing at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The hearing is titled “The Future of Low Carbon Transportation Fuels and Considerations for a National Clean Fuels Program.”

Witnesses scheduled for the hearing:

Michael J. Graff, CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings Inc.

Geoff Cooper, president of Renewable Fuels Association.

Chris Spear, president of American Trucking Associations.

In recent weeks, Spear also testified at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting.

At that hearing, part of Spear’s focus was on the need for truck parking. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association worked with Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., to develop the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

Spear said that ATA supports the bill.

“This is not a partisan issue,” he said during the “The State of Transportation Infrastructure and Supply Chain Challenges” hearing. “Anybody can drive out of the beltway here and see trucks resting at on and off ramps. Why? Because they are required by federal law to take breaks. When those breaks come up, and they don’t have a place to park, they’re going to look for the next best thing. This is a safety issue – not just for drivers … It’s also a safety issue for the motoring public. Getting them safe, secure, well-lit parking is a no-brainer.”

ATA and OOIDA, who are often on opposite sides of trucking issues, worked together last year on a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outlining the need for truck parking.

“We sent a joint letter from ATA and OOIDA,” Spear said. “I think that makes a statement. We are in this together. This is an issue that impacts you whether you’re an owner-operator or a full fleet. We all need parking.”

EPW subcommittee leaders

Last week, Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper and ranking member Shelley Moore Capito announced the subcommittee assignments for the 118th Congress.

The Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure will be chaired by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and the ranking member will be Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.