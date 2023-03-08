Class 8 truck sales strong in February, say two data companies

Preliminary data on North American Class 8 truck sales for February show a significant bump up, according to two research and analysis companies.

North American Class 8 net orders rose in February for the first time in five months, reaching 22,800 units, FTR Transportation Intelligence reported to news media.

February order activity was 13% above January and a bit more than 10% higher year over year, FTR reports. Class 8 orders have totaled 303,000 units over the last 12 months, it said.

FTR said February new Class 8 truck sales showed a solid level of order activity, which suggests total sales might be stabilizing in the low 20,000-units-per-month range. Order activity over the last six months has been strong at an annualized rate of 413,000 units.

Bloomington, Ind.-based FTR Transportation Intelligence has been forecasting demand for commercial vehicles and railcars for more than 20 years. The company also offers freight market analysis.

Similar story, but stronger sales

ACT Research shows slightly stronger Class 8 truck sales data for February. Preliminary North American Class 8 truck orders were up 13% year over year, ACT Research reported in a news release. New truck sales were up 27% in February over January.

North American Classes 5-7 net orders were 17,500 units, ACT Research reported.

ACT Research expects seasonally adjusted monthly orders in the range of 15,000 to 20,000 in the near term.

“Thus, February’s seasonally adjusted 22,400 represents a modest upside to our expectation. Combined with January, seasonally adjusted orders have averaged 19,700 units year to date,” Eric Crawford, ACT vice president and senior analyst, said in the news release.

Columbus, Ind.-based ACT Research was founded in 1986. The company reports that it provides analytic services to all major North American truck and trailer manufacturers.

Both companies reported a dip in sales for January, based on preliminary data, but discounted fears of a recession.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.