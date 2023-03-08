Class 8 truck sales strong in February, say two data companies

March 8, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Preliminary data on North American Class 8 truck sales for February show a significant bump up, according to two research and analysis companies.

North American Class 8 net orders rose in February for the first time in five months, reaching 22,800 units, FTR Transportation Intelligence reported to news media.

February order activity was 13% above January and a bit more than 10% higher year over year, FTR reports. Class 8 orders have totaled 303,000 units over the last 12 months, it said.

FTR said February new Class 8 truck sales showed a solid level of order activity, which suggests total sales might be stabilizing in the low 20,000-units-per-month range. Order activity over the last six months has been strong at an annualized rate of 413,000 units.

Bloomington, Ind.-based FTR Transportation Intelligence has been forecasting demand for commercial vehicles and railcars for more than 20 years. The company also offers freight market analysis.  

Similar story, but stronger sales

ACT Research shows slightly stronger Class 8 truck sales data for February. Preliminary North American Class 8 truck orders were up 13% year over year, ACT Research reported in a news release. New truck sales were up 27% in February over January.

North American Classes 5-7 net orders were 17,500 units, ACT Research reported.

ACT Research expects seasonally adjusted monthly orders in the range of 15,000 to 20,000 in the near term.

“Thus, February’s seasonally adjusted 22,400 represents a modest upside to our expectation. Combined with January, seasonally adjusted orders have averaged 19,700 units year to date,” Eric Crawford, ACT vice president and senior analyst, said in the news release.

Columbus, Ind.-based ACT Research was founded in 1986. The company reports that it provides analytic services to all major North American truck and trailer manufacturers.

Both companies reported a dip in sales for January, based on preliminary data, but discounted fears of a recession.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

Automated trucks makers seek warning device exemption

Business

Manufacturers of automated trucks seek warning device exemption

Last week, FMCSA unveiled a request regarding the placement of warning devices. Now, FMCSA is clarifying that request for automated trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | March 08

Connecticut flag. Photo by Oleksii

Business

What carriers need to know about Connecticut’s highway use fee

With Connecticut’s highway use fee now in effect, here’s what carriers need to know to maintain compliance while operating in the state.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 06

Ribbon cutting ceremony for 160 Driving Academy in Orlando, Fla.

Business

160 Driving Academy opens new training location

160 Driving Academy recently announced a new location in Orlando, Fla. The company says annual salaries for its graduates average $65,000.

By Land Line Staff | March 06

Grote Industries 4SEE smart trailer system

Business

Grote Industries showcases 4SEE smart trailer system

Grote Industries and the maker of MirrorEye monitors have teamed up on the 4SEE smart trailer system, which gives semitrucks backup cameras.

By Land Line Staff | March 06

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.