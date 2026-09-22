City considering altering truck route

Truck drivers destined for the Port of Everett in Washington state may soon have to adjust their route if city officials get their way.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, more than 180,000 vehicles travel Interstate 5 in the Everett, Wash., area daily, with truck traffic counts averaging nearly 15,000 per day. U.S. Route 2 and state Route 529 are also utilized by heavy vehicles.

As much as 8% of the total traffic through this primary corridor is heavy trucks, WSDOT says.

The Port of Everett is the third-largest container port in the state, supporting nearly 40,000 jobs and contributing over $400 million in state and local taxes.

The amount of truck traffic in this city 25 miles north of Seattle can create significant delays, especially during peak hours, according to city officials.

A $4 million project is being considered that would divert truck traffic from downtown Everett.

If this plan is approved, trucks accessing the port would be shifted to 41st Street and Rucker Avenue.

City transportation planners said this route would provide a wider radius for turns and allow truck drivers to avoid tight downtown intersections.

Improvements to traffic signals and pavement to support freight loads are also part of the second phase of the 41st Street to Rucker Avenue Corridor project.

The following intersections are targeted for improvements for freight mobility, according to the city’s website.

Terminal Avenue/West Marine View Drive/Everett Avenue (state Route 529)

Hewitt Avenue/West Marine View Drive

Wall Street/West Marine View Drive

Pacific Avenue/West Marine View Drive

California Street/West Marine View Drive

41st Street/Colby Avenue

Nearly all of the funding for this project is through the Connecting Washington program.

The city expects to begin construction on the project in 2028. LL

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