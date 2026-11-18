This is far from the first or the last time that truck traffic is the target of local outrage.

Local officials routinely alter truck routes and even ban trucks completely in some instances.

However, the claim by a citizens’ advocacy group in the latest edition of Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) is as extreme as it gets.

“It’s as if they need a human sacrifice in order to make a decision,” Jim Sproule, chair of the Manotick Concerned Citizens Against Truck Traffic, told CTV News.

This volunteer-led organization said it advocates for safer roads, healthier neighborhoods and better transportation solutions.

‘A human sacrifice’: Manotick truck traffic leads to Charter challenge https://t.co/7lQRaAf3HN https://t.co/VUMT9KZVtu — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) November 13, 2026

“Truck traffic concerns pose serious risks to public and pedestrian safety, local businesses, air quality and the overall character of our community,” the group said on its website.

Downtown Manotick truck traffic has been a point of contention for years. Residents have reported trucks driving over curbs and crossing into opposing traffic lanes when making turns.

The citizens group commissioned a report that said more than 1,000 trucks traveled Bridge Street during an 11-hour stretch in June 2024.

That study concluded that shifting truck traffic to the Vimy Memorial Bridge would add less than 10 minutes to a truck route. Local deliveries would continue, according to this proposal.

City officials reminded residents of the seasonal truck restrictions on Main Street and an ongoing study examining alternatives for Bridge Street.

Regardless, the Manotick Concerned Citizens Against Truck Traffic has filed a Charter challenge against the city of Ottawa, arguing the truck route in downtown Manotick violates sections 7 and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The group has also requested an interim truck ban.

Legal representation for the group told the Ottawa Citizen that they are not aware of any other truck-related Charter challenges in Ontario.

David Brown, a city councilor, said moving heavy traffic from downtown Manotick has been a priority.

“I believe we will achieve the best outcome by working together as a community, rather than allowing differences over the approach to district from our shared goal,” Brown said in a statement.

Now, the city of Ottawa said it will address the issue through the court process. LL