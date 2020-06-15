Child artists needed for Trucking in America poster contest

June 15, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

If you have kids who are bored this summer, have them stretch their artistic bent by entering the Trucking in America poster contest.

Land Line Magazine is holding a Trucking in America poster contest for children of professional truck drivers and trucking family relations.

The poster contest will be judged in five age groups – 4 and under; 5-6, 7-8, 9-12 and 13 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each category.

The poster contest entries must be submitted by the child’s trucking professional parent or family member. There is no entry fee. All entries must include:

  • Sponsor name.
  • Child’s name.
  • Child’s age.
  • Address.
  • Telephone number.

We want original artwork. No copying or tracing. Kids may use crayons, colored pencils, markers or basically whatever medium they are comfortable using. Entries cannot be larger than 11 inches by 17 inches. Only one contest entry per child is allowed.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Sept. 15. We will announce the winners in our November 2020 issue of Land Line Magazine. Mail entries to:

Land Line Magazine
Trucking in American Poster Contest
1 NW OOIDA Dr.
Grain Valley, MO 64029

Contest entries will not be returned. Land Line reserves the right to publish all submitted artwork.

