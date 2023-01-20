Chicago has the second worst traffic in the world, report reveals

Inrix recently released its annual Global Traffic Scorecard, which ranks the worst traffic in cities around the world. Chicago leads the United States, with several other U.S. cities making the top 10 list.

London – 156 hours lost due to congestion Chicago – 155 hours Paris – 138 hours Boston – 134 hours Bogota – 122 hours Palermo – 121 hours Toronto – 118 hours New York City – 117 hours Monterrey – 116 hours Philadelphia – 114 hours

According to Inrix’s report, traffic is up compared to 2021, but it remains below pre-COVID levels in most cities. The top 10 cities in the U.S.:

Chicago – 7% change compared to 2019 Boston – minus 10% New York City – minus 16% Philadelphia – minus 20% Miami – 30% Los Angeles – minus 8% San Francisco – 0% Washington D.C. – minus 33% Houston – minus 9% Atlanta – minus 10%

In Chicago, traffic congestion cost each driver $2,618 and costs the city $9.5 billion in 2022.

Downtown speed in Chicago was 11 mph, a minus 27% change compared to the previous year.

Of the 295 U.S. urban areas analyzed, 179 are still below their pre-COVID normal levels, while 116 have surpassed them, according to the report. Of the top 50 ranked areas, just 12 have exceeded 2019 levels, indicating it’s the smaller, less-congested cities that have already “returned to normal” in terms of traffic.

The typical driver in the country lost 51 hours in congestion, up 15 hours from 2021’s 36 hours lost, costing the average driver $869 in lost time. That doesn’t include fuel cost increases, which Inrix analyzed would cost the average American driver $134 more in 2022 than in 2021.

Inrix also ranked the worst traffic corridors in the U.S., with Interstate 95 southbound in Stamford, Conn., leading the list:

Stamford, Conn. – Interstate 95 southbound Los Angeles – Interstate 5 southbound Stamford, Conn. – Interstate 95 northbound Boston – Interstate 93 southbound New York City – Interstate 278 westbound Concord, Calif. – state Route 4 eastbound Stamford, Conn. – state Route 15 northbound Stamford, Conn. – Merritt Parkway southbound Chicago – Interstate 55 southbound Orlando – Interstate 4 eastbound

Nationally, drivers spent 4.8 billion hours in congestion, still short of 2019’s 6 billion lost hours. The cost of traffic delays across the country increased from $53 billion in 2021 to $81 billion in 2022, a 53% increase. However, despite an approximate 17% jump in inflation since, the cost of nationwide congestion is still down $7 billion from 2019’s high of $88 billion. LL