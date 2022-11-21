Chemical transport company Quantix buys five carriers’ assets

Texas company Quantix, which serves the chemical industry, has added 140 trucks to its fleet by acquiring the assets of five companies.

Quantix reported that it has acquired the assets of these companies:

Dobbins Enterprises LLC

C&S Express Inc.

Chancelor Transportation LLC

T&K Chancelor Enterprises LLC

Templet Transit LLC.

The company also reported it had hired some personnel from the companies.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company provides dry bulk transportation, packaging, distribution, and logistics services to multinational companies within the chemical, plastics, and dry bulk food industries.

Additionally, Quantix announced it has signed with a new agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation Inc. McCloud Transportation has locations in Dallas; Corpus Christi, Texas; and San Antonio.

The acquisition deals together add more than 140 trucks and ancillary equipment to the company’s liquid and plastics transportation division.

The new trucks are planned to serve customers around the Gulf Coast, including Houston; Port Allen and Baton Rouge, La.; and Meridian, Miss.

“Quantix continues to scale our services in Texas and the Gulf Coast regions, and these new assets strengthen our ability to do so,” Chris Ball, Quantix CEO and president, said in the news release.

Last month, the chemical transportation company acquired North Charleston, S.C.-based G&W Tanks, a provider of ISO tank transportation. ISO tanks are manufactured to International Organization for Standardization requirements. G&W Tanks also offers ISO tank repair, ISO tank storage depot, wash and loading services.

G&W was the eighth acquisition for Quantix under the ownership of Wind Point Partners, which acquired the business in 2019. It formerly was known as A&R Logistics. Quantix’s growth strategy continues to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals.

Bulk Transporter reports that Quantix acquired Delaware Express in December 2021, RJ’s Transportation in July 2021, Luckey in April 2021, L.T. Harnett in August 2020, First Choice Logistics in February 2020, Plantgistix in November 2019, and Blue Water Plastic Transport in June 2019.

Quantix says it provides large chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services, including transportation, public-private partnership solutions, distribution centers, export/import and eco-recovery. It operates 50 locations. LL

