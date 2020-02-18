Check in at OOIDA’s tour trailer in San Antonio

San Antonio is the next stop for OOIDA’s tour trailer as it rolls across Texas.

Jon Osburn, skipper of the Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled to be at the San Antonio TA on Feb 19-21. It is at the Foster Road exit from Interstate 10, Exit 583.

The San Antonio TA is on the east side of the metropolitan area. The Spirit will take one of 258 truck parking spots there.

On the south side of I-10, there is a Dollar General distribution center and Lancer Corp., a beverage dispenser manufacturer. On the other side of I-10 is an XPO Logistics facility.

In addition to I-10, San Antonio is served by I-35, the Pan-Am Expressway, leading from Laredo and points north; I-37, the Lucian Adams Freeway leading from San Antonio to Corpus Christie, Texas; and I-410, a loop route around San Antonio called the Connally Loop to commemorate former Texas Gov. John Connally.

Fun fact to know: San Antonio is the oldest city in Texas. The city celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2018.

USMCA

At Laredo, since it is such a huge border crossing municipality, there was a lot of discussion about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Jon said. The USMCA is the pact to succeed the North American Free Trade Agreement that recently was signed by the President Donald Trump.

OOIDA has been involved in shaping the USMCA and calls it a “long-awaited victory for American truckers.”

In particular, the USMCA has provisions allowing U.S. trucking companies a chance to investigate and remove Mexican-based operators that pose material economic harm to American truckers. USMCA also restricts Mexican-based carriers and drivers from operating beyond the Border Commercial Zones.

Stop by and check in

Stop by and say hello to Jon whenever you see The Spirit tour truck. He enjoys visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. You can join or renew your OOIDA membership for $10 off the regular price there. Also, you can get vouchers for flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines from Jon at The Spirit.

Jon’s Texas tour this year started in El Paso and then Laredo. After San Antonio, The Spirit is scheduled for stops in New Braunfels and Hillsboro. Here is the schedule.