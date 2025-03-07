Chavez-DeRemer poised for confirmation as Secretary of Labor

Lori Chavez-DeRemer is one step away from being confirmed as the Secretary of Labor.

On Thursday, March 6, the Department of Labor nominee advanced past a 66-30 procedural vote. Chavez-DeRemer is expected to face a final confirmation vote from the full Senate on Monday, March 10.

If confirmed, she will become the first permanent Department of Labor secretary since Marty Walsh stepped down in 2023.

“Putting American workers first is not just a vision but a promise to fight for every working mom, single dad, small-business owner and every American striving for their fair shot at the American dream,” Chavez-DeRemer wrote in her confirmation testimony. “If I have the privilege of being confirmed, I look forward to working with each of you to solve the challenges facing our country. Together, we can shape an economy that uplifts every American.”

The former Congresswoman has found support from Republicans and Democrats despite previously supporting a bill largely opposed by conservatives.

While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., was a co-sponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The PRO Act would utilize the ABC Test to determine if a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. It also would make it easier for workers to join a union.

Opponents of the PRO Act and the ABC Test contend that the barrier to becoming an independent contractor is too high.

During her confirmation in February, Chavez-DeRemer backed off her previous support of the PRO Act.

“I recognize that the bill is imperfect, and I am no longer a lawmaker,” Chavez-DeRemer wrote. “If confirmed, my job will be to implement President Trump’s policy vision, and my guiding principle will be President Trump’s guiding principle: ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions and, most importantly, the American worker.”

The reversal was important, as support of such measures as the PRO Act, the ABC Test and California’s controversial AB5 largely kept the previous Department of Labor nominee, Julie Su, from being confirmed. LL