Charlotte, N.C., launches truck parking tool

The city of Charlotte, N.C., has developed a commercial truck parking tool meant to assist drivers in finding legal parking throughout the city.

“This resource is designed to provide truck drivers with convenient and reliable information to find safe, authorized parking locations,” a news release from the City of Charlotte said.

Violations of truck parking regulations in Charlotte can result in fines of $100 per occurrence. A full list of the city’s parking ordinances and restrictions can be found here.

Key features of the Charlotte truck parking tool include:

Searchable parking lots: Drivers can easily find available, legal and safe parking lots by entering an address or using their current location.

Mobile accessibility: The tool is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to access parking information on the go.

Parking lot availability survey: Parking lot owners can submit their information to be included in the tool, detailing costs and amenities such as gates, showers and security features.

Truck parking ordinances: The tool outlines Charlotte’s local truck parking regulations, including fines and penalties for violations.

Interactive heat map: A real-time map highlighting commercial truck parking violations across Charlotte to help drivers avoid high-enforcement areas and locate authorized parking spaces.

Legislators in Pennsylvania and Missouri have recently acknowledged local truck parking issues, while the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has been reintroduced in Congress.

Additionally, the OOIDA Foundation has conducted a survey to gauge drivers’ opinions on paid truck parking.

That survey found that 58% of participating truckers do not use paid parking.

“Largely, it appears that people are trying to take advantage of the situation by putting forward paid parking,” Charles Sperry, a research analyst for the Foundation, told Land Line. “If you don’t really have any other alternative, you’re kind of forced into it rather than (parking providers) attempting to make paid parking actually attractive by providing goods and services that make it worth your money.” LL

