Charges against trucker Bogdan Vechirko to be dismissed

June 21, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Bogdan Vechirko, a trucker who drove into a Minnesota protest last year, is on the road to having all charges against him dismissed, according to his attorney.

Kevin DeVore said his client entered into a continuance for dismissal agreement with Hennepin County prosecutors on Friday, June 18. Under the agreement, Vechirko’s charges of threats of violence and criminal vehicle operation will be dismissed as long as he remains a “law abiding citizen” over the next year and completes his third and final restorative justice class.

“He ended up with a fair result,” DeVore said. “There’s no conviction. It’s a joint resolution between both parties.”

On May 31, 2020, Vechirko was driving a tanker for Canton, Ohio-based Kenan Advantage when he encountered about 1,000 protesters who shut down the Interstate 35W after the death of George Floyd. No serious injuries were reported.

Video footage showed Vechirko’s tractor coming dangerously close to the protesters before stopping. He was pulled from the cab and beaten. He was briefly jailed and released pending the conclusion of the investigation. In October, Hennepin County announced it was filing charges against Vechirko. None of the protesters who attacked Vechirko have been charged.

According to the complaint at the time, investigators said Vechirko told police he “wanted to scare the crowd out of his path.”

However, DeVore said there were no barricades when Vechirko entered the road and that he had no way to know what he was about to encounter.

“Like I said at the very beginning, I was pretty surprised that they came out with charges,” DeVore said. “I think the evidence simply showed that Bogdan was just doing his job. That crowd couldn’t be seen like people think it could. He had very little reaction time. It was a very unfortunate situation. And he paid a pretty significant price for it … to get beat up and to get charged.”

Vechirko could still have to pay restitution in the case. DeVore said prosecutors have 60 days to file for restitution and he expects the amount to be “minimal.”

Hennepin County officials didn’t respond to requests for comment on June 21.

DeVore said the incident prompted Vechirko to leave the trucking industry.

“He’s no longer working as a truck driver,” DeVore said. “He’s moving on to different opportunities. This incident kind of made him look in a different direction. It kind of freaked him out.” LL

TruckTractorTrailer

Related News

COVID-19 lawsuit

Crime & Courts

Union wage lawsuit argues COVID-19 was not an ‘act of God’

A wage dispute between the Teamsters and a distributor finds that government officials, not an act of God, are to blame for loss of business.

By Tyson Fisher | June 17

Driver declared imminent hazard

Crime & Courts

Mexican driver banned from driving in U.S. after fatal crash

A truck driver licensed in Mexico was declared an imminent hazard and banned from driving in the U.S. after a fatal crash in May in Idaho.

By Land Line Staff | June 11

fraud scheme case

Crime & Courts

Rhode Island trucking company owner must pay $632K in fraud scheme restitution

A Rhode Island trucking company owner facing more than two years in prison must also pay $632,000 in restitution for a fraud scheme.

By Land Line Staff | June 09

OOIDA lends support in fight against AB5

Crime & Courts

OOIDA lends support in fight against AB5

California’s Assembly Bill 5 will cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to thousands of truckers, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | June 08