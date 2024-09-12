Changes to hazardous materials restrictions coming for one state

The state of Michigan will soon lift some restrictions related to the transport of hazardous materials over the Ambassador Bridge.

Beginning Oct. 29, the Michigan Department of Transportation will allow “some fuels and materials for batteries” to be transported across the bridge. Additionally, the transport of restricted materials will be allowed only during “off-peak hours, under the supervision of vehicle escorts.”

When it comes to what fuels and materials would be included, a spokesperson for MDOT told Land Line that all Class 3 and Class 8 hazardous materials would be allowed under the new regulations.

As far as what times “off-peak hours” would be, the spokesperson said that MDOT is still working with the Detroit International Bridge Company to determine that, with a final determination to be made ahead of the October effective date.

According to the department, the announcement to lift certain hazardous materials restrictions “follows six months of reviewing factual comments, meeting with both law enforcement and first responders and reviewing comments submitted from the public.”

In June 2021, the department commissioned a study to analyze the state’s current hazmat routes and evaluate the possible risks associated with transporting restricted materials should any of the existing restrictions be lifted.

In November 2023, MDOT shared the study and opened a public comment period to garner feedback on the proposed amendments. In total, the department received over 80 comments regarding the proposal from elected officials, business owners and other interested parties. The department also held a public hearing this past March to collect additional input.

“Utilizing the study, MDOT determined that a net improvement to public safety would result from granting the modifications requested by the DIBC,” the department said in a statement.

More information regarding Michigan’s hazardous materials routing and the proposed changes can be found here. LL