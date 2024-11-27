Changes in operating hours coming for several U.S. northern ports of entry

Operating hours will soon be changing at over a dozen ports of entry along the U.S. northern border.

On Nov. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it would be adjusting the hours of operation for 38 ports of entry along the U.S.-Canadian border. The new operating hours will go into effect at midnight on Jan. 6, 2025.

The agency said the modified schedules – which are being done collaboratively with Canada Border Services Agency – will help to “ensure aligned operational hours that further enhance the security of both countries.”

“This will allow CBP to increase border security while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade and travel,” the agency said in a statement. “CBP officers will be deployed to busier ports of entry, enabling the agency to use its resources most effectively for its critical national security and border security missions.”

While the majority of the adjustments are a formality – making operating hours official that the agency said have been in effect for over four years at over a dozen ports of entry – there will be expanded hours at eight northern border crossings.

The ports of entry that will see their hours expanded, as well as new operating times, are:

Washington 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Metaline Falls

Montana 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 1 through Sept. 15 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 16 through May 31 at Scobey 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at Opheim

North Dakota 9 a.m. to10 p.m. temporarily for 120 days at Antler 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fortuna 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Neche 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Noonan 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walhalla



Additionally, CBP said it would be reducing hours at nine of its northern border ports “in an effort to continually align resources to operational realities.” The agency also noted that “other options within a reasonable driving distance” would be available for those using those effected border crossings.

The ports of entry that will see their hours reduced, as well as new operating times, are:

New York 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Chateauguay 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Overton Corners 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rouses Point 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trout River

Vermont 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Alburg 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Canaan 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Troy 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at West Berkshire

Maine Monticello will maintain current operating hours but will now close on U.S. and Canadian holidays.



“CBP continually monitors operations, traffic patterns and volume, and analyzes the best use of resources to better serve the traveling public,” the agency said. “CBP will remain engaged with local and regional stakeholders, as well as communities, to ensure consistent communication and to address concerns.”

With the new hours set to take effect in January, some state officials have expressed concern when it comes to the schedule changes. Citing a need for federal support, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently issued a statement expressing opposition to the changes, calling upon the agency to reverse its decision to adjust operating hours at four of the state’s ports of entry.

“I strongly oppose the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s decision to reduce operating hours at four crossings on New York’s border with Canada,” Hochul said. “While the Biden-Harris Administration has achieved measurable success in enhancing southern border security, New York is experiencing a dramatic increase in irregular crossings along our northern border.” LL

