Challenge to California’s vehicle-emission standards taken to Supreme Court

A coalition of states and oil groups are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case that seeks to get rid of California’s ability to set vehicle-emission standards that are stricter than federal standards.

Led by Ohio, a group of 17 states filed a petition to the Supreme Court to undo the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s decision to uphold the Environmental Protection Agency’s California waiver. That petition was preceded by another filed by a group of oil and gas organizations.

At the center of the case is California’s 2012 Advanced Clean Car regulation requiring a certain percentage of zero-direct-emission vehicle sales by 2025. Because the rule exceeds the federal vehicle-emission standards, it required a waiver from the EPA.

The Clean Air Act of 1967 prohibits states from enacting stricter vehicle-emission standards than the federal government’s. However, the Clean Air Act allows California, and only California, to set more stringent emission standards. Before establishing higher standards, California must receive a waiver from the EPA. Once California receives that waiver, any state can adopt California’s higher standards.

The states and oil groups claim California’s exclusive ability to skirt federal preemption of vehicle-emission standards violates the Constitution.

“The Golden State is not the golden child. Yet in the Clean Air Act, Congress elevated California above all the other states by giving to the Golden State alone the power to pass certain environmental laws,” the petition states. “This case asks whether, as part of the plan of the convention, the states surrendered their equal sovereignty as to each other even as they – quite explicitly – surrendered some of the sovereignty to the new national government. The answer is no, and this case presents an excellent vehicle in which to answer the question.”

Equal sovereignty

Petitioners argue California’s EPA waivers violate the equal sovereignty doctrine, which argues Congress cannot enact laws that are not uniform across all states.

The principle of equal sovereignty is not explicitly stated in the Constitution. The Supreme Court has established that new states be admitted to the union under the same terms as previous states to ensure equality. However, equality beyond state admission remained unaddressed until recently.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled in Shelby County v. Holder that certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that applied only to certain states are unconstitutional. The high court applied the equal sovereignty doctrine more broadly.

“At the same time, as we made clear in Northwest Austin, the fundamental principle of equal sovereignty remains highly pertinent in assessing subsequent disparate treatment of states,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion.

Although that decision had the potential to set up more challenges based on equal sovereignty, the Supreme Court has not ruled on a similar case since. That is exactly what the coalition of states is asking the high court to do in its challenge to California’s vehicle-emission standards.

“This case gives the court its best chance to address the equal sovereignty doctrine outside the context of Reconstruction Amendment legislation,” the states argue. “Perhaps the two most prominent violations of equal sovereignty outside that context are the Clean Air Act provision challenged here and Nevada’s special status for sports betting. This court has already – though on different grounds – eliminated the Silver State’s special status. Another case to test the equal sovereignty doctrine may be a long time coming. The time to evaluate the doctrine is now, and in this case.”

Petition for review denied

The states and oil groups challenged California’s ability to receive EPA waivers to set stricter vehicle-emission standards by filing a petition for review of the state’s Advanced Clean Car regulation in May 2022.

The states claimed financial harm by arguing California’s rule would drive up vehicle costs, reduce fuel-tax revenue and negatively impact electrical grids. But the D.C. Circuit ruled that even if the 2022 waiver reinstatement directly caused those financial harms, the states failed to explain how overturning the reinstatement would redress those injuries.

The court argued that vacating the waiver won’t change car manufacturers’ adjustment to California’s rule. Furthermore, the waiver affects up to model year 2025 vehicles, making it even less likely for manufacturers to reverse actions taken in response to the regulation in question.

Regarding equal sovereignty claims, the federal appellate court ruled that the waiver falls under the Commerce Clause, which gives complete control of interstate commerce (including vehicle emissions) to Congress.

The Supreme Court had not decided whether to take up the case as of July 16. Recently, the high court has been inclined to hear cases dealing with the power of regulatory agencies. In its latest term, the 6-3 conservative majority has delivered major blows to agencies’ regulatory power. LL