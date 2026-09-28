CDLs for cash? Scheme could mean prison time

An elaborate CDL bribery scheme could lead to prison time for six individuals.

Back in July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana received guilty pleas from Mahmoud Alhattab, Jonathan Parsons and Marline Roberts.

This month, three more guilty pleas were entered in a scheme that enabled more than 100 people to fraudulently obtain a CDL.

On Sept. 2, former Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle employee Jenay Davis pleaded guilty to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. A week later, former OMV employee Shakera Millien and former third-party tester Christopher Bryan Burns also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, the CDL bribery scheme occurred between August 2020 and February 2024.

Officials said that Alhattab – the admitted ringleader of the scheme – was paid roughly $5,000 on average to obtain fraudulent CDLs by bypassing the knowledge test, entry-level driver training and skills testing.

To bypass the knowledge test, court documents show that Alhattab bribed two employees with the Donaldson, La. Office of Motor Vehicles. Alhattab admitted to sending pictures of CDL applicants to the OMV employees, along with the desired license endorsements, to obtain a commercial learner’s permit. The employees were paid in cash and also received meals from Alhattab.

David Courcelle, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, said that the scheme endangered lives by placing unfit drivers behind the wheel of a commercial motor vehicle.

“The commercial transportation industry is a vital component of this nation’s economy,” Courcelle said. “As a result, the competency and fitness of commercial drivers to safely and knowledgeably operate those vehicles on our streets and highways is vital to the welfare of all the other drivers in our communities. Solely to satisfy their own greed, the perpetrators of this sweeping fraudulent scheme callously endangered the lives of other drivers by allowing commercial drivers, who were woefully unprepared to safely navigate travel hazards, to operate on America’s roadways.”

The six defendants face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, up to three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28 for Alhattab, Parsons and Roberts. Davis, Burns and Millien will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

Fighting fraud

Over the past year, the DOT has waged war on CDL fraud. This past August, the agency announced that it was working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to target criminal networks and fraud.

“USDOT has spent the last year-and-a-half strengthening the rules of the road and removing dangerous foreign drivers from our trucking industry,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news release. “To fully root out the scourge of fraud, hold criminals accountable and restore safety, we need the support of federal law enforcement.”

Some of the efforts included the emergency removal of more than 110 Entry-level Driver Training providers from the national registry and an audit of third-party CDL skills testers. LL