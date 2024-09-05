CDL holders focus of New Jersey bills

Two New Jersey bills cover rules for commercial driver’s license holders.

The first bill would require the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to access and use information from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

Sponsored by Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-South Plainfield, S3134 would require the chief administrator of the state Motor Vehicle Commission to access and use information from the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse indicating whether a commercial learner’s permit holder or a commercial driver’s license holder or applicant may lawfully operate a commercial vehicle.

The state’s chief administrator is also required to request information from the Clearinghouse for all applicants applying to renew a hazardous material endorsement.

States are required to comply with the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements by November.

New Jersey Senate and Assembly lawmakers have each approved S3134 by unanimous consent. The bill next heads to the governor’s desk.

The Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

The FMCSA describes the Clearinghouse as a “secure online database that gives employers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, state driver licensing agencies and state law enforcement personnel real-time information about commercial driver’s license and commercial learner’s permit holders’ drug and alcohol program violations.”

Essentially, the Clearinghouse is a way for various agencies to monitor truck drivers’ violations of the drug and alcohol program, such as positive drug or alcohol tests and test refusals. Additionally, it is reported to the Clearinghouse when a driver completes the return-to-duty process following a violation or when previous violations are removed.

Senate Bill 2807

Another New Jersey bill would require the state Motor Vehicle Commission to waive knowledge test requirements for certain military members who apply for a CDL.

The state requires the Commission to waive the skills test requirement for qualified military service members who apply for certain CDLs.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Latham Tiver, R-Southampton, S2807 would adopt the same waiver for the knowledge test.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The Assembly version, A707, is in the Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. LL

Land Line Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this story.