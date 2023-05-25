CDL holders can now submit certain certifications online in Missouri

May 25, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

Commercial driver’s license holders in Missouri may be able to avoid those lines at license offices, at least when it comes to submitting their self-certification and updated medical examiner certificate.

The Missouri Department of Revenue recently announced that it is now accepting these documents for processing by email or fax.

In the past, Missouri CDL holders were required to submit their self-certification and updated medical examiner’s certificate in person at a license office to maintain a valid CDL.

“Since becoming director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, I have made it my mission to transform the department and lead it to achieve its vision of providing every customer the best experience every time,” Wayne Wallingford, director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, said in a statement. “To that end, we discovered a need to make the process of maintaining a commercial driver’s license more convenient, and we worked with Missouri lawmakers to take steps to eliminate an unnecessary burden for our CDL customers. This is just one in myriad ways we are working to better serve the 6 million Missourians who depend upon the services we provide.”

Missouri joins a growing list of states that accept at least some CDL certification requirements by email or fax.

According to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration information sheet last updated in July 2022, California, Florida, Kentucky and Rhode Island were the only states listed as not accepting medical certification requirements for CDL holders by email or fax.

The Missouri Department of Revenue said this change not only helps those with a commercial driver’s license, but it’s expected to reduce the wait time for all customers at state license offices across the state.

Detailed information about CDL requirements in Missouri can be found here. LL

