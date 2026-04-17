CDL crackdown expands

Rules for truck drivers are heating up. Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are stepping in fast.

States are now following Washington’s lead as safety concerns continue to grow.

Last fall, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration called non-domiciled CDLs a “national emergency.” They were also warned that it’s a “threat to public safety.”

After pressure from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation stepped in and tightened the rules on who can qualify for those licenses.

The FMCSA also cracked down on states that were issuing non-domiciled CDLs without following the rules. Several states have already been forced to fix the problem.

Now, more states are jumping in with new laws to control non-domiciled CDLs.

Idaho

Idaho is the latest state to take action on truck driver safety.

A new law shuts down the state’s program for non-domiciled CDLs and permits. That means if you don’t live in Idaho, you won’t be able to get a CDL there anymore.

Anyone who wants an Idaho CDL will now have to become a state resident and go through the full licensing process.

The change also removes language that allows non-domiciled CDL applicants to skip proving Idaho residency.

Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley, said the goal is simple: Idaho is getting out of the business of issuing CDLs to non-residents. Those drivers, he said, will have to go somewhere else.

Opponents warn that the change slams the door on drivers with permits from other states or countries. They say those drivers have no path to an Idaho CDL unless they move there and start from scratch.

The new law takes effect July 1.

Arizona

Arizona is pushing even harder.

A bill close to passing would require truck drivers with non-domiciled CDLs to prove legal status during a traffic stop. Out-of-state or foreign licenses alone won’t be enough.

Violators could face fines up to $500.

If a truck driver can’t show proof, police could impound the truck – and the cargo with it. Both would stay locked up until every ticket and charge is cleared.

That leaves the truck owner on the hook for the full impound bill.

Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West, said CDLs are supposed to meet a higher standard. He warned that some states are ignoring visa limits tied to how long someone can stay in the U.S. The same time limit also applies to holding a non-domiciled CDL.

“(Certain states) are putting the standard expiration date on the license, regardless of the visa,” Carroll said. “This presents a violation of CDL rules and federal law.”

He pointed to deadly crashes across the country involving drivers who should not have been behind the wheel.

“We want to get those people out from behind the wheel who have an expired visa. Therefore, their license should have expired,” Carroll said.

The House Judiciary Committee has already advanced SB1511. It now heads to the House floor. If it passes there, it goes to the governor.

Missouri

Missouri lawmakers are taking a two-pronged swing at truck driver safety.

Rep. Carolyn Caton, R-Blue Springs, is leading the effort. HB2741 targets both non-domiciled CDLs and English proficiency.

The bill would require non-domiciled CDL holders to have a valid work visa. It would also require proof of citizenship.

Break the rule? Drivers could face fines of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

They would also be banned from driving in Missouri until they show the proper documents.

Trucking companies wouldn’t get a pass either. If they use an illegal driver, they could be hit with $3,000 fines.

Once the fines are paid, a qualified truck driver could step in and take control of the truck.

Lewie Pugh is the OOIDA executive vice president. Pugh told lawmakers the goal is straightforward: keep roads safe.

The House Fiscal Review Committee approved the bill on Wednesday, April 15. It now awaits further action in the House. LL

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