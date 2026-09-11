CDL court fight centers around expiring work authorization

Did federal law prevent states from issuing non-domiciled CDLs for a date beyond the expiration date of the applicant’s work authorization documents?

That was one of the key questions during oral arguments held on Friday, Sept. 11, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit regarding a case between the California DMV and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In January, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was withholding about $160 million from California for failing to cancel more than 17,000 non-domiciled CDLs that the agency deemed to be illegal. For nearly two years, the DOT has been tightening rules regarding the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses.

The California DMV said that FMCSA’s final determination was contrary to law and petitioned the D.C. Circuit.

“FMCSA’s final determination cites just one basis for its decision to withhold $160 million of highway funding from California – that the DMV had not canceled approximately 20,000 licenses with expiration dates that exceeded the date on the driver’s legal presence documentation,” California Deputy Attorney General Kristen Kido told the D.C. Circuit’s three-judge panel. “But no federal law required those cancellations. All of the licenses at issue complied with federal law.”

But attorneys for DOT noted in their final respondent brief filed in June that California DMV’s interpretation would allow it to issue a non-domiciled CDL for eight years to a person whose work authorization documents expired the following day.

Judge Bradley Garcia challenged the plaintiffs about their interpretation.

“One piece of the government’s argument is that if an applicant has to present a legal presence document to get the license, it’s kind of absurd to think that you can issue an eight-year CDL if that document says that it’s going to expire in a week,” Garcia said. “I think that’s kind of a centerpiece of their argument, so I’d really like to give you a chance to respond.

Kido argued that was what the law permitted.

“The law permitted you to have a license that was issued for a maximum period,” Kido said. “It happens with various kinds of application conditions. For instance, you also have to prove that you are a resident of the state where you obtained your license. You could get your commercial CDL in California for eight years and then decide tomorrow that you are going to move to Arizona. That doesn’t invalidate that license. That’s simply how the law worked. FMCSA decided it didn’t like how the law worked, so it issued a new final rule.”

When discussing the argument with Simon Jerome, an attorney representing the DOT, Garcia noted that work authorization documents had previously been automatically renewed.

“I understand that this is no longer the case, but for many employment authorization documents until 2025, they would automatically renew,” Garcia said. “So, when you say that the license should expire when the document does, you don’t know when that document is going to expire. In fact, the default for many folks was that these are going to be automatically renewed. So, it doesn’t seem that unusual at all that you wouldn’t force someone who is going to get an automatic renewal to come back to the state and say, ‘I got my automatic renewal. Please extend me for one more year.’ That’s a mountain of paperwork.”

Jerome said he disagrees that the interpretation overcomes the commonsense reading of the law. Additionally, the DOT argued that the penalty stemmed from the California DMV’s decision not to follow through with the cancellations on time after agreeing to do so.

The three-judge panel will review the arguments before deciding. Following oral arguments, it typically takes months for an appeals court to issue a ruling. LL