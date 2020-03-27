CDC: Truckers in New York City do not need to self-quarantine

March 27, 2020

Tyson Fisher

Amid the chaos surrounding COVID-19, many truckers are confused about which regulations and orders apply to them, especially in New York City. A statement from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention clears up some of the confusion.

On Thursday, March 26, the CDC issued a statement regarding self-quarantine guidance for truckers working in and out of greater New York City.

New York City’s strict quarantine guidelines do not apply to truckers.

“When we issued the self-quarantining guidance for greater New York City residents leaving this area, it was out of an abundance of caution to help protect U.S. areas with lower levels of COVID-19 spread,” the CDC said in a statement. “In line with our recommendations for other essential critical infrastructure workers, this guidance does not apply to critical transportation and delivery workers who are desperately needed for New York residents to continue their daily lives and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Furthermore, the CDC recommends that truckers remain in their vehicles as much as possible, regardless of where they are going or where they have been. Also, truckers should follow the 6-foot social distance recommendation. Additionally, truckers are encourages to use electronic receipts when possible. Truckers who need to take their 10-hour rest in New York City should stay in their sleeper or hotel room as much as possible.

For truckers who live in greater New York City, the CDC advises that they should continue to deliver needed supplies. However, once they are off duty and return home, truckers who live in the area should stay home and adhere to state and local restrictions consistent with the general population.

To view the full CDC statement, click here. A one-stop-shop for all trucking-related COVID-19 news can be found at Land Line’s COVID-19 information page, which includes a breakdown of all state regulation waivers and suspensions.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak leads to changes for some shippers and receivers

New York

COVID-19 – the info you need

OOIDA pulling together all the information you need to know about how the COVID-19 situation is affecting trucking – we’ll have an update.

By Mark Reddig | March 16

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

COVID-19

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA & Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | March 27

More than half of states have stay-at-home orders

COVID-19

More than half of states have stay-at-home orders

Land Line has added five states to its map of stay-at-home orders, bringing the total to 28 states with an executive order signed by their governor.

By Tyson Fisher | March 26

FMCSA emergency declaration questions answered

COVID-19

FMCSA emergency declaration questions answered

In order to clarify its emergency declaration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration answered more frequently asked questions on its website.

By Mark Schremmer | March 26