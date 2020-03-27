CDC: Truckers in New York City do not need to self-quarantine

Amid the chaos surrounding COVID-19, many truckers are confused about which regulations and orders apply to them, especially in New York City. A statement from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention clears up some of the confusion.

On Thursday, March 26, the CDC issued a statement regarding self-quarantine guidance for truckers working in and out of greater New York City.

New York City’s strict quarantine guidelines do not apply to truckers.

“When we issued the self-quarantining guidance for greater New York City residents leaving this area, it was out of an abundance of caution to help protect U.S. areas with lower levels of COVID-19 spread,” the CDC said in a statement. “In line with our recommendations for other essential critical infrastructure workers, this guidance does not apply to critical transportation and delivery workers who are desperately needed for New York residents to continue their daily lives and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Furthermore, the CDC recommends that truckers remain in their vehicles as much as possible, regardless of where they are going or where they have been. Also, truckers should follow the 6-foot social distance recommendation. Additionally, truckers are encourages to use electronic receipts when possible. Truckers who need to take their 10-hour rest in New York City should stay in their sleeper or hotel room as much as possible.

For truckers who live in greater New York City, the CDC advises that they should continue to deliver needed supplies. However, once they are off duty and return home, truckers who live in the area should stay home and adhere to state and local restrictions consistent with the general population.

To view the full CDC statement, click here. A one-stop-shop for all trucking-related COVID-19 news can be found at Land Line’s COVID-19 information page, which includes a breakdown of all state regulation waivers and suspensions.