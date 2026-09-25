CBP seeking carriers for export test program

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking carriers to participate in a test program that they say could help improve the efficiency of freight flow at the country’s border crossings.

The agency said the test program – known as the Automated Commercial Environment Electronic Export Manifest for Truck Cargo Test – is designed to “modernize trade processes, enhance cargo security and improve the efficiency of export operations across U.S. borders.”

The purpose of the test is to analyze the feasibility of requiring carriers to submit export manifest data to CBP electronically through the Automated Commercial Environment processing system – the centralized digital system for processing imports and exports. The agency said streamlining the data collection process could help to “better identify high-risk shipments, facilitate the movement of legitimate trade and ensure compliance with U.S. export laws.”

Carriers selected to participate will submit “specific, limited export manifest data” to the agency electronically through ACE at least 24 hours prior to departing from the U.S. Once the initial submission is done, a complete export manifest must be filed no later than two hours prior to arriving at the final port of export. The agency said this will enable “more effective risk assessment and targeted inspections prior to the loading of cargo.”

According to the agency, participants in the test program could see benefits such as:

Reduced costs – Fewer examinations required after cargo is loaded

Improved efficiency – A reduction in delays and costs associated with border inspections

Enhanced security – Leveraging CBP’s risk-based approach to improve cargo security and ensure compliance

Corporate preparedness – Early insight into future mandatory electronic export manifest requirements

Participation in the test program is limited, with the agency accepting just nine carriers. There are no restrictions regarding organization size, location or commodity type. All prospective participants must possess the technical capability to submit data electronically through the ACE system.

The test program is expected to last approximately two years, with CBP evaluating the results of the program to determine if it should be extended, expanded or modified.

You can apply for the test program by submitting an email to CBPTruckExportManifest@cbp.dhs.gov. In the email, CBP is requesting the applicant’s interest and qualifications, along with a point of contact name and telephone number. Emails should use the subject line: “Electronic Export Manifest for Truck Cargo Test Application.” Applications will be accepted until all the spots are full. LL