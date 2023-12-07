CARS Act passes House, advances to Senate

The CARS Act, which would prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from issuing mandates that limit a consumer’s vehicle choice, passed the House on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The House voted 221-197 to advance the bill. Five Democrats joined the Republican-sponsored effort, and the CARS Act will now move to the Senate.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., introduced HR4468 in July, months after the EPA published a proposed rule that marked a shift toward electric vehicles. The CARS Act would prohibit the EPA from issuing any mandate that would require the use of a specific engine technology or limit the availability of new vehicles based on engine type.

“Just last week, nearly 4,000 car dealers sent a letter to the Biden administration asking them to reconsider their EV mandate, citing a lack of demand from consumers,” Walberg said in a news release. “Instead of tying the hands of American car manufacturers and forcing families to purchase vehicles not conducive to their lifestyle and pricing many families out of the market, we should encourage consumer choice.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports the CARS Act.

“The EPA has continued a regulatory blitz on small-business truckers in recent years and attempted to force truckers into purchasing costly alternative vehicles,” OOIDA wrote in a letter sent earlier this week. “It’s baffling that the EPA has pushed forward with more impractical emissions timelines without first addressing the overwhelming concerns with electric commercial motor vehicles, such as the absence of a national charging infrastructure network for heavy-duty trucks.”

In addition to OOIDA, the CARS Act is supported by such groups as the National Corn Growers Association, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, the Agricultural Retailers Association and the Energy Marketers of America. Nearly 60 organizations joined a coalition to support the bill.

“The CARS Act has already received bipartisan support in the Senate, and they should act swiftly by bringing it up for a vote,” Walberg said.

However, the White House has promised to veto the bill if it makes it to President Joe Biden’s desk. LL