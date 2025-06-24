Carrying your medical certification card will soon be a thing of the past

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has new rules for federal medical certification.

On Monday, June 23, the agency announced it would be rolling out the long-awaited Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration rule. According to FMCSA, the implementation of the rule marks a “major advancement in the safety and integrity of the commercial driver licensing process.”

“This new digitalized system will make life easier for lawful truck drivers and harder for bad actors who want to commit fraud,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “It will also enhance safety on our roads and ensure law enforcement has access to the real-time data they need to do their jobs.”

Under the new rule, medical certification information will be shared electronically with state licensing agencies directly from the medical examiners, replacing the former paper-based system. Medical examiners will have until midnight (local time) of the next day following an examination to report results. Failing to meet the new requirements could result in a medical examiner being removed from the National Registry.

The change results in drivers no longer needing to submit paperwork to their state agencies or carry a physical copy of their medical certification card. According to FMCSA, the modernized system “enhances data accuracy, improves enforcement efficiency and significantly reduces the risk of fraud.”

In addition to electronic submission, FMCSA said that other key improvements under the new rule include:

Elimination of paper records, which reduces errors and opportunities for document fraud

Real-time accessto medical certification status for roadside inspectors and law enforcement officials

Increased accountability, as only certified medical examiners can report the results of physical qualification exams through the National Registry system

The agency also noted that the new electronic process could help limit errors that can occur when medical certification information is uploaded to the various licensing agencies.

This is due, in part, to the fact that medical examiners have the ability to input results from an examination while the driver is present – allowing the driver to verify in real time that the information being entered is correct.

The agency said drivers should remind the medical examiner to make a copy of their license for reference in the event there is an error during the submission process. FMCSA also encourages drivers to request a copy of Form MCSA-5876 for their records, which could help in troubleshooting any issues that may arise.

According to FMCSA, as of today, 37 states are fully compliant with the new rule. The agency said the remaining states – Alaska, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Vermont and Wyoming – are expected to meet all requirements in the coming months.

Drivers in states that have not implemented the new requirement will continue to receive a paper copy of their medical examiner’s certificate, which will then need to be submitted to their state driver’s license agency. LL