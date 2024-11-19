Carriers targeted by ‘aggressive’ email scam

November 19, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is warning the trucking industry about an email scam targeting carriers.

The agency brought attention to the scam in a recent update to the “Fraud Alerts” page on its website. In the post, FMCSA said it was “aware of fake documents” being sent via email to carriers. While the senders claim to be FMCSA government officials, the agency said the documents are not official correspondence and are “fictitious in nature.”

“This is a new, aggressive scheme where the visual design, English spelling and FMCSA government officials’ positions are not accurate,” the agency said.

According to FMCSA, those receiving the scam emails should not respond or provide information to the senders. Other tips from FMCSA for carriers who receive the fraudulent emails are:

  • Do not click any suspicious links; hover overthem to see the real email address or URL of that link and click only on links you deem trustworthy.
  • Follow the Federal Trade Commission recommendations for email verification.
  • File a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigations by using its IC3 site.
  • File a report with your local or state law enforcement agencies.

If you have been a target of an email scam, you are encouraged to contact FMCSA online or by phone at 1-800-832-5660.  

FMCSA isn’t the only government agency to recently caution carriers about a possible scam. Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared information about a telephone phishing scam targeting individuals “nationwide.”

According to CBP, the potential targets said the scam callers claim that CBP agents have intercepted a shipment of drugs with their name and address. The scammers then tell the targets they need to confirm certain personal information and that “cooperation is important to ensure the case is resolved.”

“To be clear, CBP will not make telephone calls threatening citizens that law enforcement is on the way or promising money for information,” Rod Hudson, acting director of field operations for CBP Houston, said in a statement. “Anyone receiving a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about a shipment of drugs or money should recognize that it is a scam regardless of how authentic the caller may sound.” LL

