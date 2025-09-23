Carriers have 60 days to replace this now-revoked ELD

Another electronic logging device has been removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s list of approved devices.

On Friday, Sept. 19, the agency announced that ROBINHOOD ELD (Model Number: R-HOOD, ELD Identifier: RHD481) had been placed on its revoked list.

According to FMCSA, the device was removed from the approved list because it failed to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A, which requires “an ELD without a printer be designed so that the display may be reasonably viewed by an authorized safety official without (the official) entering the commercial motor vehicle.”

Truckers using the now-revoked electronic logging device will have until Nov. 18 to replace the unit with a compliant device. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service.

FMCSA said that drivers currently using the revoked ELD should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data. The agency added that prior to the deadline, “safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs” for either not using a registered device or having no record-of-duty status.

A revoked electronic logging device can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.”

While the option exists for manufacturers to correct the designated issue, this typically does not happen. The agency said it “strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

Earlier this month, the agency removed three ELDS from the list of registered devices. With the addition of the recently revoked ELD, the agency has now removed 20 electronic logging devices from the approved list in 2025.

In January, six devices were added to the revoked list. In May, an additional eight devices had their status changed to revoked, with two more being removed from the approved list in late July. As of now, none of those devices have been reinstated to the approved list.

There are currently 1,025 devices on the agency’s registered ELDs list – all of which are self-certified by the manufacturer as being compliant with federal regulations. The agency does not endorse any of the devices on the registered list.

In addition to allowing self-certifying, FMCSA also allows ELD manufacturers to self-revoke non-compliant devices. There are currently 298 electronic logging devices on the revoked list. Of those, only 59 were added by the agency, with the remaining 241 devices carrying a status of self-revoked. LL