Carrier Transicold new reefer unit cuts emissions

Carrier Transicold has a new trailer refrigeration unit that offers double-digit fuel economy gains and CARB compliance.

Carrier Transicold’s X4 7700 trailer refrigeration unit is in full production at the company’s facility in Athens, Ga.

“The new premium performance X4 7700 single-temperature unit builds on the X4 platform’s decade-long reputation for high capacity and rugged, dependable service,” Bill Maddox, senior manager of product management of Truck Trailer Americas for Carrier Transicold, said in a news release. “Continuing the tradition of reliable design and simply smarter engineering, the X4 7700 unit offers a 96% reduction in particulate emissions and double-digit gains in fuel efficiency compared to standard X4 models.”

The X4 7700 provides compliance with the current California Air Resources Board’s stricter rules for trailer refrigeration systems.

The reefer unit’s engine offers significantly better fuel economy, the company claims.

It has rail fuel injection for optimized fuel delivery that reduces fuel consumption by 5% to 10%. The new third speed, called “eco speed,” automatically decreases engine RPMs during intervals where conditions permit, significantly improving operating efficiency compared to normal low-speed operation for even more fuel savings. Combined, these performance enhancements demonstrated 20% to 25% average fuel savings, relative to standard X4 units, for premium performance X4 7700 units tested by over-the-road fleets under a variety of operating conditions during the summer of 2022.

The X4 7700 uses the more environmentally sustainable R-452A refrigerant, which has a global warming potential 45% lower than that of the traditional transport refrigeration unit refrigerant, R-404A. The efficient common rail fuel system and a diesel oxidation catalyst push particulate, hydrocarbon and nitrogen oxide emissions to new lows. CarrierTransicold says the unit is the most environmentally responsible choice in the X4 Series for fleets seeking sustainable options.

At 1,690 pounds, the X4 7700 weighs about 10% less than its competition.

The unit also is high-capacity. As with its predecessor in the X4 Series, the X4 7700 achieves the high industry benchmark of 68,000 BTU/h at a setpoint of 35 degrees F under certification conditions of the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute.

“The X4 7700 provides more BTUs of cooling per engine RPM than competitive units, meaning competitive units must run harder than an X4 unit to achieve similar results,” Maddox said.

All X4 7700 units are equipped with Carrier Transicold’s LynxTM Fleet telematics system for remote monitoring of temperatures, location, movement and system operating performance. To help maintain the charge of the battery supporting the unit and its telematics system, Carrier Transicold now also offers its TRU-Mount solar panel as a factory-installed option.

Carrier began manufacturing air conditioning systems in 1902. Carrier Transicold produced the first front-wall refrigeration unit for containers in 1968. Carrier world headquarters are in Palm Beach, Fla. Carrier was purchased by United Technologies in 1979, but in 2020 Carrier Global Corp. was spun off as an independent, publicly traded company. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.