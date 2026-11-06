Cargo thieves are getting better returns while putting in less work

For a second straight quarter, there’s a good news/bad news situation going on when it comes to cargo theft.

According to a recently published report from CargoNet – a New Jersey-based cargo security company – there were a total of 547 “supply chain crime incidents” in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 33% decline from the previous year and down 19% from the previous quarter. That makes two straight quarters now that the company has noted an overall decrease in theft incidents.

While the drop in overall crimes is a welcomed change for carriers and shippers, the overall value of those crimes has increased over the previous year. According to CargoNet, estimated cargo theft losses reached an estimated $230.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, a whopping 39% increase from the totals reached in Q3 of 2025.

There was also a shift in how thieves are committing cargo theft, with the company noting that fictitious pickups made up nearly one in four reported cargo thefts. While that number may seem high, theft by fictitious pickup did decline 6% from the previous quarter, but still showed an 18% increase over the previous year.

“We’re seeing criminals combine digital deception with traditional theft tactics to identify, intercept and redirect high-value shipments,” Keith Lewis, vice president of operations with CargoNet, said in a statement. “Data center materials are among the valuable commodities attracting attention. As the value of the cargo being targeted increases, strong identity verification, shipment visibility and communication across the supply chain become even more important.”

Driving some of the increase were 19 separate thefts with documented values of $1 million or more that occurred in the third quarter of 2026. By comparison, just nine thefts surpassed that value in the third quarter of last year. So far in 2026, CargoNet estimates that cargo theft losses have reached $718.9 million for the year.

When it comes to what thieves are targeting, food and beverage was once again leading the way, with a reported 94 cargo theft incidents. Metals were the second most frequently targeted commodity category, with CargoNet reporting 63 theft incidents in Q2. Theft of copper accounted for 34 of those incidents.

“The results illustrate how theft patterns involving individual products can remain persistent, or increase, even when broader commodity and overall incident totals decline,” the company said in its report. “Additionally, ahead of the holidays, these categories are particularly notable theft targets.”

As for where thefts were occurring, California, New Jersey and Texas made up the top three most targeted states. Illinois, another notorious hotspot for cargo theft, was not far behind. Those four states combined accounted for 57% of the incidents reported in the third quarter of 2026.

“We saw mixed results in the third quarter with a decline in reported incidents and fictitious pickups remaining close to last year’s level, but the estimated financial impact grew significantly,” Lewis said. “Understanding cargo theft requires looking beyond incident counts and focusing on broader trends, like what is being stolen and where theft is concentrated.”

The company added that looking forward into the fourth quarter of the year, carriers will want to be aware of seasonal patterns with cargo theft, particularly around the holidays when thieves look to exploit extended closures and reduced staffing to their advantage. LL